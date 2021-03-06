French Open 2021: Organisers confident of May-June return, 'maximise number of fans'
Last year's tournament was switched unilaterally from spring to September-October as the coronavirus sent the sport into a five-month suspension.
Paris: Roland Garros chiefs said Friday they fully expected the Grand Slam event to return to its traditional May-June slot this year while being able to "maximise the number" of fans.
When the clay court showpiece was eventually staged, health protocols saw a daily limit of only 1,000 fans allowed onto the Roland Garros site.
"Our desire is to be able, in accordance with the decisions of the government and with the extremely ambitious and rigorous application of a very well-crafted health protocol, to organise Roland Garros on the dates scheduled, from 17 May to 6 June (qualifying included)," said Amelie Oudea-Castera, the French Tennis Federation's (FFT) new director-general.
"With the highest possible number of spectators which will be allowed by the authorities."
She added: "We are working on different scenarios. No idea is taboo, we want to achieve the best compromise between sports and health.
"The objective is to maximise the limit with regard to what the circulation of the virus and the progress of vaccinations will allow us to do."
