French Open 2021: Naomi Osaka says she's 'a work in progress' on clay after first-round win over Patricia Maria Tig
Despite her refusal to carry out media obligations during the French Open citing 'mental health', Osaka did agree to a quick on-court television interview after Sunday's win.
Paris: World number two Naomi Osaka let her racquet do the talking at the French Open on Sunday when she reached the second round with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Romania's Patricia Maria Tig.
The 23-year-old Japanese star, a four-time Grand Slam title winner, has refused to carry out media obligations at the tournament, claiming news conferences are detrimental to her mental health.
However, she did agree to a quick on-court television interview after Sunday's win.
"For me, playing on clay is a work in progress," said the reigning US and Australian Open champion on a sun-kissed Court Philippe Chatrier.
"Hopefully the more I play, the better I will become. It's a beautiful court. I've only played two matches here, one before the roof and one now so hopefully I'll keep it going."
Osaka, who has never got past the third round in Paris, fired 39 winners but committed 35 unforced errors against her 63rd-ranked opponent.
Next up for the second seed is another Romanian player, Ana Bogdan.
also read
French Open 2021: Defending champion Iga Swiatek serene as questions linger over rivals
Swiatek, who turns 20 next week, was the lowest-ranked woman, then 54th in the world, to win the French Open, shifted from its traditional May-June slot last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
French Open 2021: Naomi Osaka's press conference boycott a 'phenomenal error', says FFT president
World number two Osaka said she will not take part in any media duties at the French Open which starts on Sunday.
French Open 2021: Curtain goes up at Roland Garros and on Naomi Osaka's code of silence
On the court Sunday, Osaka, who has never got past the third round in Paris, tackles Romania's 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig who won the Istanbul clay court title in 2020.