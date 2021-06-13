Follow for live score and updates as Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 French Open final on Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.

Auto refresh feeds

On Day 15 of Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles final. Djokovic is chasing his 19th Grand Slam title while this is just the first final for Tsitsipas. They're on different sides of the spectrum as far as ages are concerned with Novak 34 and Stefanos 22.

On Day 15 of Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles final. Djokovic is chasing his 19th Grand Slam title while this is just the first final for Tsitsipas. They're on different sides of the spectrum as far as ages are concerned with Novak 34 and Stefanos 22.

Before we get into the men's singles final, in the women's doubles final, Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krajcikova beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2. A double for Krejcikova then to win both singles and doubles titles. The last woman to do so at French Open was Mary Pierce in 2000. What a fantastic two weeks for the Czech!

- Djokovic can pocket a 19th Slam with victory and move just one behind the record of 20 jointly held by Nadal and Federer.

- Novak Djokovic can become the first man in 52 years to win all four Grand Slam titles twice

- He would also become the youngest champion in Paris since Nadal in 2008 and overall at the Slams since Juan Martin del Potro at the 2009 US Open.

- Victory on Sunday would make him the first Greek player to win a Slam title

Playing his 29th Slam final, Djokovic holds a 5-2 record over Tsitsipas. At last year's Roland Garros, Djokovic won their semi-final over five sets.

Mouratoglou: "When he will be at 100 percent, Tsitsipas will be the world No. 1. He is Federer and more muscled!" (Via L'Equipe)

As big a deal, as significant an accomplishment, as it was for Novak Djokovic to eliminate Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals, there is still another match to play in Paris.

And that four-set, four-hour-plus victory over 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal really won't mean much to Djokovic in the scheme of things if he can't finish the job Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas, too.

He doesn't enter Grand Slam tournaments to get to finals (this will be his 29th, 28 more than his much younger opponent).

He has made perfectly clear that all he really cares about at this stage of his career is winning them, and a victory over Tsitsipas would give the 34-year-old from Serbia a second French Open championship and, more importantly, a 19th major overall.

That would be Djokovic’s seventh title in a span of 11 Slams and move him within just one of the men's-record 20 accumulated by his two great rivals, Roger Federer and Nadal.

Djokovic has won five of their previous seven encounters, although Tsitsipas did push him to five sets before losing in the semifinals of the 2020 French Open.

Novak's the fourth-oldest finalist at Roland Garros in the Open era, which dates to 1968; the 22-year-old Tsitsipas is the youngest since Nadal won the title in 2008.

The age gap between Djokovic and Tsitsipas is the largest for a French Open men's final since Mats Wilander, 17, defeated Guillermo Vilas, 29, in 1982.