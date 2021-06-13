Run to the final: Stefanos Tsitsipas
French Open 2021, men's final LIVE: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas chase glory at Roland Garros
Follow for live score and updates as Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 French Open final on Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.
Highlights
Men's singles final
On Day 15 of Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles final. Djokovic is chasing his 19th Grand Slam title while this is just the first final for Tsitsipas. They're on different sides of the spectrum as far as ages are concerned with Novak 34 and Stefanos 22.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
That's a bold claim by Patrick!
Mouratoglou: "When he will be at 100 percent, Tsitsipas will be the world No. 1. He is Federer and more muscled!" (Via L'Equipe)— Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) June 13, 2021
Before we get into the men's singles final, in the women's doubles final, Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krajcikova beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2. A double for Krejcikova then to win both singles and doubles titles. The last woman to do so at French Open was Mary Pierce in 2000. What a fantastic two weeks for the Czech!
Men's singles final
On Day 15 of Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles final. Djokovic is chasing his 19th Grand Slam title while this is just the first final for Tsitsipas. They're on different sides of the spectrum as far as ages are concerned with Novak 34 and Stefanos 22.
As big a deal, as significant an accomplishment, as it was for Novak Djokovic to eliminate Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals, there is still another match to play in Paris.
And that four-set, four-hour-plus victory over 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal really won't mean much to Djokovic in the scheme of things if he can't finish the job Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas, too.
He doesn't enter Grand Slam tournaments to get to finals (this will be his 29th, 28 more than his much younger opponent).
He has made perfectly clear that all he really cares about at this stage of his career is winning them, and a victory over Tsitsipas would give the 34-year-old from Serbia a second French Open championship and, more importantly, a 19th major overall.
That would be Djokovic’s seventh title in a span of 11 Slams and move him within just one of the men's-record 20 accumulated by his two great rivals, Roger Federer and Nadal.
Djokovic has won five of their previous seven encounters, although Tsitsipas did push him to five sets before losing in the semifinals of the 2020 French Open.
Novak's the fourth-oldest finalist at Roland Garros in the Open era, which dates to 1968; the 22-year-old Tsitsipas is the youngest since Nadal won the title in 2008.
The age gap between Djokovic and Tsitsipas is the largest for a French Open men's final since Mats Wilander, 17, defeated Guillermo Vilas, 29, in 1982.
also read
French Open 2021: Barbora Krejcikova saves match point to set up final with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
It will be the sixth successive French Open to crown a first-time women's major champion.
French Open 2021 Match Highlights, men's semi-finals: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to enter final
French Open 2021: Follow live score and updates from the men's semi-finals featuring Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal.
French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic says triumph over Rafael Nadal is one of his greatest victories
Djokovic condemned Nadal to only his third loss in 16 years and 108 matches at Roland Garros to reach his sixth Paris final after a classic showdown which even beat the country's Covid-19 curfew.