On Day 15 of Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles final. Djokovic is chasing his 19th Grand Slam title while this is just the first final for Tsitsipas. They're on different sides of the spectrum as far as ages are concerned with Novak 34 and Stefanos 22.

Playing his 29th Slam final, Djokovic holds a 5-2 record over Tsitsipas. At last year's Roland Garros, Djokovic won their semi-final over five sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas takes the first set 7-6 (6) in an hour and 19 minutes. He couldn't get a point on the Djokovic serve at the start. And then he turned things around to save a set point and then breaking back.

What is happening at Roland Garros! Stefanos Tsitsipas is in complete control. He is doing exceptionally well on the serve and from both wings. Djokovic looks a shadow of the player that beat Nadal just two days ago. Tsitsipas is two sets up after an hour and 46 minutes.

A love hold for Novak Djokoivc after a while. He needs more of these.

Now Stefanos with a love hold. Closes the game out with an ace. The games going by in a flash now. The rallies have subsided.

Tsitsipas is full of energy right now. Follows up a big booming forehand with the wheels to get up to a drop shot and flick it over for a winner. On 15-30, Djokovic moves up and Tsitsipas sends a low dipping ball which Djokovic fails to control. One saved by Djokovic as Tsitsipas gets his return wrong. Another one saved, with plenty of luck, as Tsitsipas' forehand hits the net and stays in the air for what seemed an eternity before landing wide. On deuce he creates another chance with yet another forehand winner. He goes behind Djokovic and not often is Novak caught out so much. BREAK! Stefanos Tsitsipas gets a double break in the second set. Djokovic looks to pound a forehand winner but his shot fails to clear the net.

The last time Djokovic beat Nadal in Paris he lost in the final to a man with a one-handed backhand. Hmm.... pic.twitter.com/6M6w7452MY

An unreturnable serve and Stefanos Tsitsipas with yet another comfortable hold. He takes the second set 6-2 in just 32 minutes. Novak Djokovic didn't look comfortable and he's off the court immediately

Per my tweet from Friday... a graphic on NBC... Will Novak break this “curse” and stage an incredible comeback? pic.twitter.com/b7YHc5re3K

Djokovic has never come from two sets down to win a Grand Slam final

Chants of "NO-LE! NO-LE!" as Djokovic sends a forehand winner on the Tsitsipas serve. But Stefanos is unphased and holds with a forehand winner. One game all in the third set

Stefanos Tstisipas continues to show plenty of the magic we witnessed in the first and second set. He is striking the ball very well on the forehand. But on game point, Djokovic does so too to stay on serve.

As big a deal, as significant an accomplishment, as it was for Novak Djokovic to eliminate Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals, there is still another match to play in Paris.

And that four-set, four-hour-plus victory over 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal really won't mean much to Djokovic in the scheme of things if he can't finish the job Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas, too.

He doesn't enter Grand Slam tournaments to get to finals (this will be his 29th, 28 more than his much younger opponent).

He has made perfectly clear that all he really cares about at this stage of his career is winning them, and a victory over Tsitsipas would give the 34-year-old from Serbia a second French Open championship and, more importantly, a 19th major overall.

That would be Djokovic’s seventh title in a span of 11 Slams and move him within just one of the men's-record 20 accumulated by his two great rivals, Roger Federer and Nadal.

Djokovic has won five of their previous seven encounters, although Tsitsipas did push him to five sets before losing in the semifinals of the 2020 French Open.

Novak's the fourth-oldest finalist at Roland Garros in the Open era, which dates to 1968; the 22-year-old Tsitsipas is the youngest since Nadal won the title in 2008.

The age gap between Djokovic and Tsitsipas is the largest for a French Open men's final since Mats Wilander, 17, defeated Guillermo Vilas, 29, in 1982.