live

French Open 2021, men's final LIVE: Stefanos Tsitsipas takes second set against Novak Djokovic

Follow for live score and updates as Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 French Open final on Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.

FP Sports June 13, 2021 17:31:40 IST
Auto refresh feeds
French Open 2021, men's final LIVE: Stefanos Tsitsipas takes second set against Novak Djokovic

LIVE Score French Open 2021 Men’s Final Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Updates. AP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

June 13, 2021 - 20:40 (IST)

Novak Djokovic 6-7, 2-6, 2-1 *Stefanos Tsitsipas (* denotes next server)

Stefanos Tstisipas continues to show plenty of the magic we witnessed in the first and second set. He is striking the ball very well on the forehand. But on game point, Djokovic does so too to stay on serve.

June 13, 2021 - 20:36 (IST)

Novak Djokovic* 6-7, 2-6, 1-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas (* denotes next server)

Chants of "NO-LE! NO-LE!" as Djokovic sends a forehand winner on the Tsitsipas serve. But Stefanos is unphased and holds with a forehand winner. One game all in the third set

June 13, 2021 - 20:35 (IST)

Tsitsipas is playing magical tennis

June 13, 2021 - 20:32 (IST)

Djokovic has never come from two sets down to win a Grand Slam final

June 13, 2021 - 20:28 (IST)

SECOND SET: Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2

What is happening at Roland Garros! Stefanos Tsitsipas is in complete control. He is doing exceptionally well on the serve and from both wings. Djokovic looks a shadow of the player that beat Nadal just two days ago. Tsitsipas is two sets up after an hour and 46 minutes.

June 13, 2021 - 20:26 (IST)

Novak Djokovic* 6-7, 2-6 Stefanos Tsitsipas (* denotes next server)

An unreturnable serve and Stefanos Tsitsipas with yet another comfortable hold. He takes the second set 6-2 in just 32 minutes. Novak Djokovic didn't look comfortable and he's off the court immediately

June 13, 2021 - 20:23 (IST)

Obligatory reminder.

June 13, 2021 - 20:22 (IST)

Novak Djokovic 6-7, 2-5 *Stefanos Tsitsipas (* denotes next server)

Tsitsipas is full of energy right now. Follows up a big booming forehand with the wheels to get up to a drop shot and flick it over for a winner. On 15-30, Djokovic moves up and Tsitsipas sends a low dipping ball which Djokovic fails to control. One saved by Djokovic as Tsitsipas gets his return wrong. Another one saved, with plenty of luck, as Tsitsipas' forehand hits the net and stays in the air for what seemed an eternity before landing wide. On deuce he creates another chance with yet another forehand winner. He goes behind Djokovic and not often is Novak caught out so much. BREAK! Stefanos Tsitsipas gets a double break in the second set. Djokovic looks to pound a forehand winner but his shot fails to clear the net.

June 13, 2021 - 20:17 (IST)

Novak Djokovic* 6-7, 2-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (* denotes next server)

Now Stefanos with a love hold. Closes the game out with an ace. The games going by in a flash now. The rallies have subsided.

June 13, 2021 - 20:15 (IST)

Novak Djokovic 6-7, 2-3 *Stefanos Tsitsipas (* denotes next server)

A love hold for Novak Djokoivc after a while. He needs more of these.

Load More

As big a deal, as significant an accomplishment, as it was for Novak Djokovic to eliminate Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals, there is still another match to play in Paris.

And that four-set, four-hour-plus victory over 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal really won't mean much to Djokovic in the scheme of things if he can't finish the job Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas, too.

He doesn't enter Grand Slam tournaments to get to finals (this will be his 29th, 28 more than his much younger opponent).

He has made perfectly clear that all he really cares about at this stage of his career is winning them, and a victory over Tsitsipas would give the 34-year-old from Serbia a second French Open championship and, more importantly, a 19th major overall.

That would be Djokovic’s seventh title in a span of 11 Slams and move him within just one of the men's-record 20 accumulated by his two great rivals, Roger Federer and Nadal.

Djokovic has won five of their previous seven encounters, although Tsitsipas did push him to five sets before losing in the semifinals of the 2020 French Open.

Novak's the fourth-oldest finalist at Roland Garros in the Open era, which dates to 1968; the 22-year-old Tsitsipas is the youngest since Nadal won the title in 2008.

The age gap between Djokovic and Tsitsipas is the largest for a French Open men's final since Mats Wilander, 17, defeated Guillermo Vilas, 29, in 1982.

Updated Date: June 13, 2021 20:46:15 IST

TAGS:

also read

French Open 2021: Barbora Krejcikova saves match point to set up final with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Sports

French Open 2021: Barbora Krejcikova saves match point to set up final with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

It will be the sixth successive French Open to crown a first-time women's major champion.

French Open 2021 Match Highlights, men's semi-finals: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to enter final
Sports

French Open 2021 Match Highlights, men's semi-finals: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to enter final

French Open 2021: Follow live score and updates from the men's semi-finals featuring Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal.

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic says triumph over Rafael Nadal is one of his greatest victories
Sports

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic says triumph over Rafael Nadal is one of his greatest victories

Djokovic condemned Nadal to only his third loss in 16 years and 108 matches at Roland Garros to reach his sixth Paris final after a classic showdown which even beat the country's Covid-19 curfew.