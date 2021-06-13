Follow for live score and updates as Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 French Open final on Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.

On Day 15 of Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles final. Djokovic is chasing his 19th Grand Slam title while this is just the first final for Tsitsipas. They're on different sides of the spectrum as far as ages are concerned with Novak 34 and Stefanos 22.

Playing his 29th Slam final, Djokovic holds a 5-2 record over Tsitsipas. At last year's Roland Garros, Djokovic won their semi-final over five sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas takes the first set 7-6 (6) in an hour and 19 minutes. He couldn't get a point on the Djokovic serve at the start. And then he turned things around to save a set point and then breaking back.

What is happening at Roland Garros! Stefanos Tsitsipas is in complete control. He is doing exceptionally well on the serve and from both wings. Djokovic looks a shadow of the player that beat Nadal just two days ago. Tsitsipas is two sets up after an hour and 46 minutes.

Novak Djokovic keeps the match alive. He takes the third set 6-3 in 47 minutes. After a poor second set, Djokovic with a better show on serve to not concede a break point. Tsitsipas off court and he asked to see a physio.

Novak Djokovic takes the fourth set 6-2 in 35 minutes and for the first time since 2004, we will have a five setter to decide the French Open men's final. Djokovic looked down and out after the two sets and has roared back in great manner. INTO THE DECIDER!

Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in 4 hours and 11 minutes. Djokovic comes from two sets down to beat Tsitsipas. Djokovic is now a 19-time Grand Slam champion. Djokovic has now gone one closer to Federer, Nadal. Djokovic has now won the four majors twice. Wow!

Jim Courier and Bjorn Borg step up to the podium for the ceremony after we had words from an astronaut who had a French Open ball - make of that what you will.

Via @NBCSports Novak Djokovic is the first player to have won a Slam title while trailing two sets to love TWICE since 1946 Wimbledon. This is the same guy who won Wimbledon by saving a match point in the final for the first time since 1948.

"It's not over until it's over" ™ Novak Djokovic

"It's not easy. Big fight our there. I tried my best... first time in a final. I had a good run and I'm happy with myself. Novak is a great champion. I hope one day I can do have half of what he has achieved. Great week at the French Open. Thank the Greek fans who came, my team who have backed me, helped me achieve my dreams. It takes a lot of work. Thank you Roland Garros for these two weeks and I hope to be back again next year and put on a good show"

"Pleasure to be back here and witness this level of sportsmanship and level. Stef you have reason to be proud, you lost to an all-time greats. You have so much to be proud of. Congratulations to Novak on this journey. You are extraordinary."

"I can relate to what Stefanos is going through. Losing in the finals of Grand Slams. You will learn from these matches. Knowing him, his team he is going to come out the best from this. He is going to win many in the future."

Novak Djokovic (speaking in French): "It's a dream for me to battle on this court for one of the greatest trophies in our sport. You have to give 100% every day, find motivation. Without my wife, box and team, it wouldn't be possible. It's a team effort. I'm proud and happy."

As big a deal, as significant an accomplishment, as it was for Novak Djokovic to eliminate Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals, there is still another match to play in Paris.

And that four-set, four-hour-plus victory over 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal really won't mean much to Djokovic in the scheme of things if he can't finish the job Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas, too.

He doesn't enter Grand Slam tournaments to get to finals (this will be his 29th, 28 more than his much younger opponent).

He has made perfectly clear that all he really cares about at this stage of his career is winning them, and a victory over Tsitsipas would give the 34-year-old from Serbia a second French Open championship and, more importantly, a 19th major overall.

That would be Djokovic’s seventh title in a span of 11 Slams and move him within just one of the men's-record 20 accumulated by his two great rivals, Roger Federer and Nadal.

Djokovic has won five of their previous seven encounters, although Tsitsipas did push him to five sets before losing in the semifinals of the 2020 French Open.

Novak's the fourth-oldest finalist at Roland Garros in the Open era, which dates to 1968; the 22-year-old Tsitsipas is the youngest since Nadal won the title in 2008.

The age gap between Djokovic and Tsitsipas is the largest for a French Open men's final since Mats Wilander, 17, defeated Guillermo Vilas, 29, in 1982.