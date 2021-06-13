Follow for live score and updates as Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 French Open final on Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.

On Day 15 of Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles final. Djokovic is chasing his 19th Grand Slam title while this is just the first final for Tsitsipas. They're on different sides of the spectrum as far as ages are concerned with Novak 34 and Stefanos 22.

Playing his 29th Slam final, Djokovic holds a 5-2 record over Tsitsipas. At last year's Roland Garros, Djokovic won their semi-final over five sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas takes the first set 7-6 (6) in an hour and 19 minutes. He couldn't get a point on the Djokovic serve at the start. And then he turned things around to save a set point and then breaking back.

What is happening at Roland Garros! Stefanos Tsitsipas is in complete control. He is doing exceptionally well on the serve and from both wings. Djokovic looks a shadow of the player that beat Nadal just two days ago. Tsitsipas is two sets up after an hour and 46 minutes.

Novak Djokovic keeps the match alive. He takes the third set 6-3 in 47 minutes. After a poor second set, Djokovic with a better show on serve to not concede a break point. Tsitsipas off court and he asked to see a physio.

Novak Djokovic takes the fourth set 6-2 in 35 minutes and for the first time since 2004, we will have a five setter to decide the French Open men's final. Djokovic looked down and out after the two sets and has roared back in great manner. INTO THE DECIDER!

Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in 4 hours and 11 minutes. Djokovic comes from two sets down to beat Tsitsipas. Djokovic is now a 19-time Grand Slam champion. Djokovic has now gone one closer to Federer, Nadal. Djokovic has now won the four majors twice. Wow!

An odd shot from Tsitsipas at 15-0. He probably believes a Djokovic ball was drifting wide only for it to land flush on the line. He didn't play it properly and it is into the net. And then a double fault. Tsitsipas is not pleased with himself as he mutters along. Djokovic with a low, dipping backhand slice and Tsitsipas' forehand is into the tramlines. Two break points. Virtual match points. It appeared he saved one with an ace but umpire checks and it landed wide. WHAT A POINT! WHAT A PERFORMANCE FROM BOTH! Sensational tennis. Side to side from the back. Then drops. And then volleys before Tsitsipas comes out on top to save a break point. And two break points saved! Tsitsipas keeps the fight going with thundering forehands and Djokovic doesn't get the ball back. On second serve, Djokovic rocks back and sends a deep return. It is called long but the chair umpire overrules. Replay the point! Djokovic is unable to control a heavy top spin backhand from Tsitsipas and the Serb's backhand goes long. And HOLD! Djokovic with another backhand error and Tsitsipas holds. That was huge. But will it change the momentum of the match?

"TENNIS FROM ANOTHER PLANET," says the comemntator as Tsitsipas gets to a fabulous drop shot, and then backpeddles to hit a smash but still not enought to win the point. Djokovic with a winner out of nowhere and the crowd is up in appreciation and disbelief. Tsisipas' forehand goes long and Djokovic holds at love.

Stefanos Tsitsipas serving to stay in the Championship. Djokovic getting everything to land in at this moment. A backhand drop shot from nowhere and it is 30-30. Tsitsipas staying in it with a big serve down the T and the return sails long. Tsitsipas with a perfect approach shot, had the ball on his racket at the net and it doesn't go over. Tsitsipas finds the sideline on the backhand and he is not done fighting. Crowd chants "Tsit-si-pas! Tsit-si-pas!" And he holds!

Novak Djokovic serving for the title and 19th Grand Slam trophy. We start with a 15-shot rally where Djokovic moves Tsitsipas side-to-side before seeing his forehand go well long. And now it is Djokovic's turn to miss a simple volley. Looked to be cheeky with the high volley only to hit it into the net. Tsitsipas with another mishit. He had the chance to attack the second serve, delivered at 115kmph, but decided to force a rally and concedes the point with yet another errant backhand. Now Djokovic with a miss on the backhand. This second serve was 120kmph. On to 30-30. Tension is evident. Djokovic with a forehand into the corner on a short ball and Tsistipas chases it down but can't get it back. CHAMPIONSHIP POINT! SAVED! Tsitsipas saved the match point with a brave backhand winner down the line. How courageous is he to go for that?! Wow. Deuce. Just breathtaking tennis from both players. Tsitsipas throws everything at it but cannot stop Djokovic from rocking back and hitting a forehand winner. CHAMPIONSHIP POINT #2! SMASHED IT! Djokovic with a forehand into the corner and the ball back is high which the Serb dispatches with conviction.

Jim Courier and Bjorn Borg step up to the podium for the ceremony after we had words from an astronaut who had a French Open ball - make of that what you will.

As big a deal, as significant an accomplishment, as it was for Novak Djokovic to eliminate Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals, there is still another match to play in Paris.

And that four-set, four-hour-plus victory over 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal really won't mean much to Djokovic in the scheme of things if he can't finish the job Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas, too.

He doesn't enter Grand Slam tournaments to get to finals (this will be his 29th, 28 more than his much younger opponent).

He has made perfectly clear that all he really cares about at this stage of his career is winning them, and a victory over Tsitsipas would give the 34-year-old from Serbia a second French Open championship and, more importantly, a 19th major overall.

That would be Djokovic’s seventh title in a span of 11 Slams and move him within just one of the men's-record 20 accumulated by his two great rivals, Roger Federer and Nadal.

Djokovic has won five of their previous seven encounters, although Tsitsipas did push him to five sets before losing in the semifinals of the 2020 French Open.

Novak's the fourth-oldest finalist at Roland Garros in the Open era, which dates to 1968; the 22-year-old Tsitsipas is the youngest since Nadal won the title in 2008.

The age gap between Djokovic and Tsitsipas is the largest for a French Open men's final since Mats Wilander, 17, defeated Guillermo Vilas, 29, in 1982.