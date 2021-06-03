French Open 2021: Men's doubles team removed after testing positive for COVID-19
The two players were not named by the French Open organisers.
French Open organisers said on Wednesday that a men’s doubles team had tested positive for COVID-19 and been removed from the tournament.
The two players were not named by organisers.
“The Roland Garros tournament organisers confirm that two players from the men’s doubles draw, on the same team, have tested positive for COVID-19 ,” a statement said late Wednesday.
“In line with the tournament’s public health and safety protocol, the pair have been removed from the draw and the two players placed in quarantine.
“They will be replaced by the first team on the alternate list.”
Organisers said that since the start of qualifying for the Grand Slam on 24 May, there had been 2,446 tests performed on players and their teams.
“This is the first occurence in which the tournament organizers must remove players, in accordance with their health protocol,” they added.
