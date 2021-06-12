live

French Open 2021 LIVE Score, women's singles final: Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova trade early breaks

Catch all the latest updates and the live score from the French Open women's singles final featuring Barbora Krejcikova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova!

FP Sports June 12, 2021 17:42:23 IST
File image of Barbora Krejcikova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. AP

File image of Barbora Krejcikova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. AP

Highlights

June 12, 2021 - 18:53 (IST)

Barbora Krejcikova 2-1 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova* (*denotes next server)

This match is really hitting up! Two lovely forehand winners apiece and the game is at 15-15! Pavlyuchenkova can't return serve, 30-15. Krejcikova hits a backhand winner that whizzes past Pavlyuchenkova! 40-15. Krejcikova hits a backhand into the net, 40-30. Pavlyuchenkova hits long and it's the first service hold of this final!

June 12, 2021 - 18:50 (IST)

Barbora Krejcikova* 1-1 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (*denotes next server)

Good start from Pavlyuchenkova, what can she make of it? Krejcikova takes the first point after approaching the net and hitting a big forehand winner. 15-15 now, Krejcikova makes an error on the backhand. Point apiece and then Krejcikova hits a strong forehand to get a breakpoint for herself. Ooh, Pavlyuchenkova tries a backhand slice, and she hits it clean as a whistle, it barely comes back off the ground and now it's deuce. Error from Krejcikova, advantage to her opponent. Pavlyuchenkova hits a running forehand long of the baseline, we're back on deuce. Great change of direction from Krejcikova, and she hits a forehand winner down the line. She has advantage and she breaks with a lovely speculative effort! She tries to lob it over Pavlyuchenkova and it just about hits the line. We're back on serve. 

June 12, 2021 - 18:43 (IST)

Barbora Krejcikova 0-1 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova* (*denotes next server)

And we're off! Krejcikova will get us underway with the serve, and the first point is a pretty lengthy rally, which Pavlyuchenkova brings to an with an inside out forehand winner. Krejcikova hits a backhand wide, and it's 0-30. Double fault from Krejcikova, 0-40. Nervous start from the Czech, but she's had a couple of bad starts already in the tournament which she has overcome. She wins a point with a firmly struck forehand winner. Pavlyuchenkova breaks!

June 12, 2021 - 18:21 (IST)

Maiden Grand Slam title beckons for surprise finalists Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova, two of the most unlikely Grand Slam finalists of the modern era, meet in Saturday’s French Open title match at the conclusion of a shock-heavy tournament.

World number 32 Pavlyuchenkova has reached this stage for the first time at the 52nd attempt, 10 years after making a first Slam quarter-final in Paris.

Krejcikova, ranked one place lower, has long been labelled a doubles specialist and this is just her fifth appearance in a main draw singles at the Slams, having never previously got beyond the last 16.

However, both women have capitalised on a draw where the top seeds fell and just kept falling.

World number one and 2019 champion Ashleigh Barty hobbled out in the second round.

Serena Williams was knocked out in the fourth round, world number two Naomi Osaka withdrew after one match while 2018 champion Simona Halep never even made it to Paris.

Click here to read more of the preview of the match!

June 12, 2021 - 18:11 (IST)

Who are you backing tonight?

June 12, 2021 - 18:09 (IST)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's path to the final:

June 12, 2021 - 17:57 (IST)

Barbora Krejcikova's path to the final:

June 12, 2021 - 17:41 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the French Open women's singles final!

It's an exciting day because we are bound to have a new Grand Slam champions added to the annals of history, no matter what the outcome is, as first-time Grand Slam finalists Barbora Krejcikova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova go up against each other! Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates and the live score!

The French Open women’s final will feature Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova against Barbora Krejcikova.

Saturday's winner will become a first-time Grand Slam champion. Pavlyuchenkova is a 29-year-old from Russia participating in her 52nd Grand Slam tournament. That is the most appearances at majors for any woman in the professional era before reaching the final of one.

Pavlyuchenkova, who eliminated No 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka over the past two weeks, has won 12 events on tour, but nothing of this magnitude, of course.

Krejcikova is a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic who is unseeded and playing in only her fifth singles main draw at any Slam tournament. But she does already own two Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles and advanced to the final of that event in Paris with partner Katerina Siniakova.

The last woman to win both the singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros in the same year was Mary Pierce in 2000.

Krejcikova had never won a singles title of any sort on tour until last month, when she triumphed on clay at Strasbourg, France. She enters Saturday on an 11-match winning streak, including victories over 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, No 5 seed Elina Svitolina and 17-year-old Coco Gauff at Roland Garros.

With inputs from AP.

Updated Date: June 12, 2021 18:52:59 IST

