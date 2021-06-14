The Czech beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Saturday's final, the Russian herself gaining 13 places to 19th, while Slovenian semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek leapt 38 places to 47th.

Paris: Newly crowned French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova jumped 18 places into the top 15 in the latest WTA rankings released Monday.

The Czech beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Saturday's final, the Russian herself gaining 13 places to 19th, while Slovenian semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek leapt 38 places to 47th.

Australian Ashleigh Barty remains atop the rankings, less than 1,000 points ahead of Japan's Naomi Osaka.

WTA rankings as of 14 June:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8,245 pts

2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7,401

3. Simona Halep (ROM) 6,330

4. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6,195

5. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5,865

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,835

7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5,265

8. Serena Williams (USA) 4,931

9. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4,435

10. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,285

11. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,115 (+1)

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,080 (-1)

13. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) 4,000

14. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3,840

15. Barbora Krejcíková (CZE) 3,733 (+18)

16. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3,696

17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3,685 (-2)

18. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3,480

19. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3,300 (+13)

20. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3,220 (-3)