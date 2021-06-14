French Open 2021: Krejcikova jumps 18 places in WTA ranking after Grand Slam win; Barty remains No 1
The Czech beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Saturday's final, the Russian herself gaining 13 places to 19th, while Slovenian semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek leapt 38 places to 47th.
Paris: Newly crowned French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova jumped 18 places into the top 15 in the latest WTA rankings released Monday.
Australian Ashleigh Barty remains atop the rankings, less than 1,000 points ahead of Japan's Naomi Osaka.
WTA rankings as of 14 June:
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8,245 pts
2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7,401
3. Simona Halep (ROM) 6,330
4. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6,195
5. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5,865
6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,835
7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5,265
8. Serena Williams (USA) 4,931
9. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4,435
10. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,285
11. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,115 (+1)
12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,080 (-1)
13. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) 4,000
14. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3,840
15. Barbora Krejcíková (CZE) 3,733 (+18)
16. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3,696
17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3,685 (-2)
18. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3,480
19. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3,300 (+13)
20. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3,220 (-3)
