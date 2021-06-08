French Open 2021: Iga Swiatek's coach says no concerns over her also playing doubles, more time on court keeps her alive
Swiatek takes on Greece's Maria Sakkari for a place in the semi-finals on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the 20-year-old teamed up with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands to reach the women's doubles semi-finals.
Paris: French Open champion Iga Swiatek's coach said he has no concerns she may put her title defence at risk by playing doubles at Roland Garros, claiming the extra workload keeps her "alive".
Swiatek takes on Greece's Maria Sakkari for a place in the semi-finals on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the 20-year-old teamed up with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands to reach the women's doubles semi-finals.
"I feel that with Grand Slams taking place over 14, 15 days, they can be pretty long," said Piotr Sierzputowski.
"So coming to a match court, it keeps you alive and gives you space to let your emotions go.
"Playing doubles also helps you stay in rhythm, win or lose, you keep your routines."
Fellow quarter-finalist Barbora Krejcikova, who tackles Coco Gauff on Wednesday, also made the doubles semi-finals with Katerina Siniakova.
Krejcikova was in the mixed doubles with Filip Polasek but the top seeds were defeated in the quarter-finals.
also read
French Open 2021: Serena Williams looks to take advantage of open draw at Roland Garros
The 39-year-old Williams has already seen two of her likeliest title challengers, who have both beaten her in major finals in recent years, either fail to start the tournament or pull out in unprecedented circumstances.
French Open 2021: Naomi Osaka, Daniil Medvedev aim to avoid joining illustrious list of Roland Garros flops
For every Rafael Nadal, bidding for a 14th Roland Garros triumph this year, there is a Pete Sampras— the 14-time major winner who never even reached a French Open final.