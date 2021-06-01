French Open 2021: French Tennis Federation president 'sorry and sad' over Naomi Osaka withdrawal
Osaka said she had decided against taking part in any media activity to safeguard her mental health.
French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton admitted Monday he "was sorry and sad" that Naomi Osaka had decided to withdraw from Roland Garros.
"We are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka. The outcome of Naomi withdrawing from Roland Garros is unfortunate," said Moretton.
The 23-year-old Japanese star was fined $15,000 on Sunday and threatened with disqualification after she refused to carry out a mandatory news conference following her first round win.
Moretton had said on the eve of the tournament that Osaka's decision not to attend mandatory press conferences was a "phenomenal error".
"We wish her the best and the quickest possible recovery," Moretton added as he read out a prepared statement without taking questions.
"We look forward to having Naomi in our tournament next year.
"As all the Grand Slams, the WTA, the ATP, and the ITF, we remain very committed to all athletes' well-being and to continually improving every aspect of players' experience in our tournament, including with the media, like we have always strived to do."
