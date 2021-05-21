French Open 2021: Former champion Simona Halep withdraws from tournament due to calf injury
Halep sustained the injury in her second-round match at the Rome Open on 12 May, and the world number three has deemed the recovery time too tight to be fit for the 30 May-13 June Roland Garros.
Simona Halep, the 2018 French Open champion, announced Friday she has withdrawn from this year's tournament because she has failed to recover from a calf injury.
"Unfortunately the tear in my left calf muscle needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short," said Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion.
"Withdrawing from a Grand Slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete, but it is the right and only decision to make," she said.
but it is the right and only decision to make. The thought of not being in Paris fills me with sadness, but I will focus my energy on recovery, staying positive and getting back on court as soon as it is safe to do so. Roland Garros 2022, I’m coming for you! A bientot ❤️🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/7Y3EvvOra5
— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) May 21, 2021
"The thought of not being in Paris fills me with sadness, but I will focus my energy on recovery, staying positive and getting back on court as soon as it is safe to do so.
"Roland Garros 2022, I'm coming for you A bientot."
