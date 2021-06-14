Some of the standout stats after Novak Djokovic won his second French Open title, 19th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic has won his second French Open championship and his 19th Grand Slam title by rallying past Stefanos Tsitsipas in a seesaw final at Roland Garros. The score was 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Djokovic also erased a two-set deficit to win in the fourth round, and has done it six times in his career.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas looked like the fresher player early on, and Djokovic was coming off an epic semifinal victory over Rafael Nadal. But the 34-year-old Serb found his form and held every service game in the final three sets.

Djokovic improved to 35-10 in five-set matches. He has won the first two majors of the year, and at Wimbledon he'll have a chance to match the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles shared by Nadal and Roger Federer.

Djokovic joined Rod Laver and Roy Emerson as the only men to win each of the four major tournaments at least twice.

Here are the top stats after Djokovic's 19th Grand Slam title:

# Novak Djokovic has now won 19 Grand Slam titles and has closed the gap on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal (20) to just one.

# Djokovic is the third man in history to win all four Grand Slams twice. The feat was previously achieved by Roy Emerson and Rod Laver.

# Djokovic is also the third player after Emerson, Laver to win Australian Open and French Open in the same year on multiple occasions. In 2016 he did the double to become the first man to do it since Jim Courier in 1992.

# Djokovic will continue to remain the top ranked player in the world on Monday. Tsitsipas, meanwhile, will achieve a career-high fourth rank to go beyond Dominic Thiem and behind Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal.

# Djokovic and Nadal, who the Serb beat in the semi-final, have now accounted for 10 of the last 11 Grand Slam titles. The only other winner has been Thiem (2020 US Open)

# With his come from behind win, Djokovic is the first player to have won a Grand Slam while trailing two sets to love twice since 1946 Wimbledon. He also came back against Lorenzo Musetti (fourth round)

# Djokovic recorded his 32nd victory in a 5-set match and extends his record for most victories in 5-set matches at the Grand Slams

# It is also his 36th victory in a 5-set match in all formats, equalling Ivan Lendl's record for most victories in a 5-set matches overall

Comebacks from 0-2 down in a #RolandGarros men's singles final: 1946 - Bernard d. Drobny

1962 - Laver d. Emerson

1974 - Borg d. Orantes

1984 - Lendl d. McEnroe

1999 - Agassi d. Medvedev

2004 - Gaudio d. Coria

2021 - Djokovic d. Tsitsipas — ITF Media (@ITFMedia) June 13, 2021

# Djokovic is now 6-1 in five-set Grand Slam finals. His only loss was to Andy Murray in 2012 US Open final

# Djokovic is the third oldest man in the Open Era to win the title at Roland Garros, after Andres Gimeno (34 years 306 days) in 1972 and Nadal (34 years 130 days) last year

# Djokovic now leads the ATP Tour in titles won this year. This is his third after winning the Australian Open and in Belgrade the fortnight prior.

# On head-to-head, Djokovic now leads Tsitsipas 5-3 and is 4-0 on clay. Novak needed all five sets last year too to defeat Stefanos at Roland Garros