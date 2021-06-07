Schwartzman will face 13-time champion Rafael Nadal or Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a place in the last four. He was beaten by the Spaniard in last year's semi-finals.

Paris: Argentine 10th seed Diego Schwartzman reached his third French Open quarter-final on Monday with a 7-6 (11/9), 6-4, 7-5 win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

Schwartzman will face 13-time champion Rafael Nadal or Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a place in the last four. He was beaten by the Spaniard in last year's semi-finals.

The 28-year-old saved seven set points in the first set as he rallied from a 5-1 deficit against the 42nd-ranked Struff, who had only once before made the fourth round at a major.

Schwartzman let a 4-0 lead slip in the third set but held on to make his fifth Grand Slam quarter-final.

Gauff beats Jabeur

Coco Gauff became the youngest Grand Slam quarter-finalist in 15 years on Monday when she defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the French Open.

Gauff, seeded 24, swept to a 53-minute 6-3, 6-1 win and takes on Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the semi-finals.

At the age of 17 years and 86 days, Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the last eight of a Slam since Nicole Vaidisova who made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2006 aged 17 years and 44 days.

She is also the youngest American woman to book a place in the last eight in Paris since Jennifer Capriati in 1993.

In a composed performance on Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday, the American teenager broke her fellow former junior champion three times without facing a break point herself.

"I am super happy to reach my first Grand Slam quarter-final. I played really well today," said Gauff who has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

Gauff came into the French Open on the back of a clay-court title in Parma.

"Parma taught me how to close out matches and how to deal with pressure," added the American who also discovered Monday that she had claimed a place on the American team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Krejcikova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open with a straight-sets win over 2018 runner-up and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Krejcikova, ranked 33 in the world, defeated the American 6-2, 6-0 to record a ninth successive win on the tour having arrived in Paris on the back of a maiden singles title in Strasbourg.