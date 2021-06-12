Sports

French Open 2021: 'Best level of tennis I’ve ever seen,' Twitter reacts to Novak Djokovic's win over Rafael Nadal

Here's how Twitter reacted to Novak Djokovic's landmark win over long-time rival Rafael Nadal in the French Open 2021 semi-finals!

FP Sports June 12, 2021 04:08:27 IST
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal shake hands after their semi-final match at the French Open 2021. AP

Novak Djokovic stopped Rafael Nadal’s bid for a 14th French Open title and handed the King of Clay just his third loss in 108 matches at the tournament by coming back to win their thriller of a semi-final 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Friday night.

Terrific as the play was for most of the four hours, the match ended with a bit of a whimper: Djokovic grabbed the last six games.

So Djokovic will be seeking his second trophy at Roland Garros and a 19th major championship overall when he plays in Sunday’s final.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Djokovic's win:

Everyone raved about Djokovic's incredible performance

Rafael Nadal's fighting spirit received quite a few shout outs

Everyone marvelled at the quality of tennis on display

The decision to allow fans to stay past curfew also went down quite well

There was also a bit of talk about a Golden Slam

 

