Here's how Twitter reacted to Novak Djokovic's landmark win over long-time rival Rafael Nadal in the French Open 2021 semi-finals!

Novak Djokovic stopped Rafael Nadal’s bid for a 14th French Open title and handed the King of Clay just his third loss in 108 matches at the tournament by coming back to win their thriller of a semi-final 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Friday night.

Terrific as the play was for most of the four hours, the match ended with a bit of a whimper: Djokovic grabbed the last six games.

So Djokovic will be seeking his second trophy at Roland Garros and a 19th major championship overall when he plays in Sunday’s final.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Djokovic's win:

Everyone raved about Djokovic's incredible performance

Pleasure to watch this matchup. Unreal effort/execution from Novak. He was the better player on the day. What a match … — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2021

Rafael Nadal's fighting spirit received quite a few shout outs

Despite the loss, Rafael Nadal proved yet again what a special, special player he is. He made Novak Djokovic play at a SUPERHUMAN level, & even then it took over 4 hours to get the job done. That man just doesn't know how to quit, does he?#RolandGarros — Musab (@Musab_Abid) June 11, 2021

Everyone marvelled at the quality of tennis on display

Can’t believe what I’ve just witnessed. Best level of tennis I’ve ever seen. 👏 @DjokerNole @RafaelNadal — Marcus Willis (@Willbomb90) June 11, 2021

Absolutely incredible tennis. If you aren’t watching this match do yourself a favor and turn it on #RolandGarros — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) June 11, 2021

Everyone who is at home and is not watching Nadal- Djokovic should seriously consider it. Best match I ve seen in a while! Vamos @RafaelNadal !!! — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) June 11, 2021

The decision to allow fans to stay past curfew also went down quite well

There’s been an element of inhumanity to these lockdowns and curfews The fact that they allowed fans to stay and enrich this whole moment is a big deal that I’m grateful for — Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) June 11, 2021

There was also a bit of talk about a Golden Slam

The possibility of a golden slam is still alive Imagine if that happened! — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) June 11, 2021

With inputs from AP.