French Open 2020: World No. 186 Daniel Altmaier stuns Matteo Berrettini; Andrey Rublev eases into last-16
Altmaier triumphed 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 over Berrettini, becoming just the fourth man to reach the round of 16 on his Grand Slam debut since 2000.
Paris: German qualifier Daniel Altmaier, ranked at 186 in the world, stunned seventh seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy to reach the Roland Garros last 16 on Saturday.
The 22-year-old Altmaier triumphed 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, becoming just the fourth man to reach the round of 16 on his Grand Slam debut since 2000.
Victory also means an unexpected financial windfall for the German who is guaranteed to make at least $221,400 by reaching the last 16 having earned $173,600 in his entire six-year career.
"I didn't know if I was going to be able to play in Paris as I was injured the week before at a tournament in Aix," said Altmaier.
"But the doctor gave me the go-ahead so I am super-pleased to be here. The tournament continues for me and I am happy to keep going."
Altmaier goes on to face either 10th seed Roberto Bautista Agut or Pablo Carreno Busta, seeded 17, for a place in the quarter-finals.
Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev, the champion on clay in Hamburg on the eve of Roland Garros, eased past veteran South African Kevin Anderson in just 94 minutes.
Rublev didn't face a break point in his 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win as he moved into the last 16 for the first time.
