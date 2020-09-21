French Open 2020: Women's player withdrawn from qualifying field after COVID-19 positive test
Men's qualifying began on Monday while the women start on Tuesday, trying to earn a place in the rescheduled clay-court major which runs from 27 September to 11 October.
Paris: One woman who was entered in French Open qualifying tested positive for the coronavirus and was dropped from the field Monday.
The French tennis federation did not identify the player, who it said must isolate for seven days.
Women's qualifying is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
The news comes a day after the federation announced that five other players were withdrawn from qualifying — two who tested positive for COVID-19 and three who were in close contact with a coach who tested positive for the illness.
Matches in the main draw for the 15-day clay-court Grand Slam tournament begin Sunday.
The French Open normally starts in May but was postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the recently concluded U.S. Open barred fans from attending, the French Open will allow 5,000 spectators per day. That is less than half of the 11,500 the French tennis federation initially announced it was planning for. The number was reduced last week.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Defending champion Ashleigh Barty opts out of French Open due to COVID-19 concerns
Ashleigh Barty announced her withdrawal hours after French Open organizers said spectators would be allowed at the tournament despite a growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.
US Open 2020: 'Bummed' Sofia Kenin looks forward to Roland Garros after crashing out in Round of 16
Kenin, winner of the 2020 Australian Open, was bundled out of the last 16 at Flushing Meadows in straight sets by Elise Mertens of Belgium.
French Open 2020: Andy Murray handed wild card as he continues steady rise up world rankings
Murray was also awarded a wild card into the US Open, after his struggles with pelvic and shin injuries dropped his ranking to 129th. He went two rounds in New York, and improved his ranking to 110th.