French Open 2020: Timea Babos-Kristina Mladenovic defend women's doubles title
This is Babos and Mladenovic's fourth Grand Slam doubles title together. The pair also won at Roland Garros last year.
Paris: Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic have defended their French Open title in women's doubles.
The Hungarian-French pairing, seeded second, beat the 14th-seeded team of Alexa Guarachi, from Chile, and American Desirae Krawczyk 6-4, 7-5.
It is Babos and Mladenovic's fourth Grand Slam doubles title together. As well as winning at Roland Garros last year, they have also won twice at the Australian Open, in 2018 and 2020.
As well as four titles won with Babos, Mladenovic also won in the doubles at Roland Garros in 2016 with French countrywoman Caroline Garcia.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
French Open 2020: 'Both gave everything' Diego Schwartzman tops Dominic Thiem in gruelling five setter
Two points from defeat against the US Open champion and two-time runner-up at Roland Garros Thiem, Schwartzman found his way and emerged with a 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory
French Open 2020: Conditions at Roland Garros favour Novak Djokovic, says Toni Nadal
Toni Nadal said the heavier balls are tipping the balance of power closer to Novak Djokovic who is chasing a second French Open and 18th Grand Slam.
French Open 2020: Does Daniel Elahi Galan, with two Grand Slam match wins, have hope against Novak Djokovic? 'I was wondering that'
Galan is one of nine men ranked outside the top 100 into the third round, equaling the most at any Grand Slam tournament in more than a quarter-century (Wimbledon in 1994)