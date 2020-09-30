French Open 2020: 'Struggling to walk' Serena Williams withdraws from Roland Garros, may miss rest of the season
The injury likely means she will miss the rest of 2020 leaving the Australian Open in 2021 as her next chance to equal Margaret Court's all-time majors record.
Serena Williams withdrew from Roland Garros on Wednesday as the American's bid for a 24th Grand Slam title suffered another blow.
The 39-year-old three-time champion in Paris had arrived at the tournament carrying an Achilles tendon injury.
She had been due to face Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round later on Wednesday.
"The Achilles didn't have enough time to heal after the US Open," said Williams. "I was struggling to walk and that is a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover."
The injury likely means she will miss the rest of 2020 leaving the Australian Open in 2021 as her next chance to equal Margaret Court's all-time majors record.
"I need four to six weeks of sitting and doing nothing," she said.
"It's more than likely that I won't play another tournament this year."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
French Open 2020: Women's player withdrawn from qualifying field after COVID-19 positive test
Men's qualifying began on Monday while the women start on Tuesday, trying to earn a place in the rescheduled clay-court major which runs from 27 September to 11 October.
French Open 2020 Women's Singles preview: Favourable draw, spectacular form make Simona Halep firm favourite
Ahead of Roland Garros' return, Firstpost takes a look at the Women's Singles draw and attempts to determine the potential outcome of all four quarters
French Open 2020: Record-chasing Rafael Nadal eases into second round; Serena Williams overcomes patchy start
Nadal needs one more Slam to match Roger Federer's record but has described the defence of his Roland Garros crown as the "most difficult ever" given the cold and damp conditions of a tournament delayed four months by the coronavirus pandemic.