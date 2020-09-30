Sports

French Open 2020: 'Struggling to walk' Serena Williams withdraws from Roland Garros, may miss rest of the season

The injury likely means she will miss the rest of 2020 leaving the Australian Open in 2021 as her next chance to equal Margaret Court's all-time majors record.

Agence France-Presse September 30, 2020 16:11:58 IST
"I was struggling to walk and that is a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover," Serena said. Image courtesy: AP

Serena Williams withdrew from Roland Garros on Wednesday as the American's bid for a 24th Grand Slam title suffered another blow.

The 39-year-old three-time champion in Paris had arrived at the tournament carrying an Achilles tendon injury.

She had been due to face Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round later on Wednesday.

"The Achilles didn't have enough time to heal after the US Open," said Williams. "I was struggling to walk and that is a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover."

"I need four to six weeks of sitting and doing nothing," she said.

"It's more than likely that I won't play another tournament this year."

Updated Date: September 30, 2020 16:11:58 IST

