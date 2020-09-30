French Open 2020 Round-up: Victoria Azarenka eliminated in straight sets; Serena Williams withdraws due to injury

Azarenka hit 38 unforced errors in a 6-2, 6-2 defeat against a player who hadn't won a Grand Slam match in five years before her first-round victory over Venus Williams.

Paris: Victoria Azarenka, runner up at the recent US Open, crashed out in the second round of Roland Garros after losing in straight sets Wednesday to Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

The Belarusian 10th seed hit 38 unforced errors in a 6-2, 6-2 defeat against a player who hadn't won a Grand Slam match in five years before her first-round victory over Venus Williams.

Schmiedlova, the world number 161, awaits the winner between 23rd seed Yulia Putintseva and Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska for a place in the last 16.

Svitolina through to third round

Elina Svitolina overcame Mexican qualifier Renata Zarazua 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian third seed is coming off a 15th WTA title at Strasbourg last week and is a two-time quarter-finalist at Roland Garros.

She will take on Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, seeded 27th, for a place in the last 16.

Sonic boom startles players, fans

Dominik Koepfer was about to serve in his match against Stan Wawrinka on Court Suzanne Lenglen when he was startled by a sonic boom.

Koepfer's shoulders dropped into a defensive position and he stopped his service motion.

ÎLE-DE-FRANCE : Forte détonation entendue dans tout Paris et sa banlieue. Il s'agit d'un avion de chasse ayant franchi le mur du son (préfecture). #Explosionpic.twitter.com/8wF8CWFbJf — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) September 30, 2020

People all around Paris were rattled when that loud bang arrived because no one immediately could be sure what caused it.

Police officers outside the tournament grounds were told to cordon off an area nearby.

Police soon wrote on Twitter that it wasn’t an explosion. They said it was "a fighter plane which has broken the sound barrier.”

Serena Williams withdraws

The American pulled out of the tournament before her second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova because of an Achilles injury.

Williams hurt her left leg during a semi-final loss at the US Open three weeks ago.

This is her earliest exit at any Grand Slam tournament since a second-round loss at Roland Garros in 2014.

She also withdrew from the French Open two years ago because of an injury before she was supposed to play Maria Sharapova in the fourth round.

With inputs from Agencies.