French Open 2020 Round-up: Raphael Nadal eases past Mackenzie McDonald; injury forces Serena Williams withdrawal

Paris: Defending champion Rafael Nadal took another step closer to a 13th Roland Garros title on Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald of the United States.

Second seed Nadal claimed his 95th career win at the tournament and next faces either Kei Nishikori of Japan or Italy's Stefano Travaglia.

Nadal didn't face a break-point in Wednesday's tie and hit 31 winners.

Korda springs upset on Isner

Sebastian Korda has now beaten two tour veterans in his first French Open.

After eliminating Andreas Seppi in his opening main draw match, the 20-year-old American qualifier took out 21st-seeded John Isner in the second round with a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win.

A former junior world No. 1 and winner of the boys title at the 2018 Australian Open — and the son of 1992 finalist Petr Korda — Korda broke Isner’s normally dominant serve five times.

The No 213-ranked Korda will next face either Mikhail Kukushkin or qualifier Pedro Martinez on Friday.

Also, No 27-seeded American Taylor Fritz reached the third round by serving 16 aces in a straight-set victory over Radu Albot.

Azarenka crashes out

Victoria Azarenka, runner up at the recent US Open, crashed out in the second round of Roland Garros after losing in straight sets Wednesday to Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

The Belarusian 10th seed hit 38 unforced errors in a 6-2, 6-2 defeat against a player who hadn't won a Grand Slam match in five years before her first-round victory over Venus Williams.

Schmiedlova, the world number 161, awaits the winner between 23rd seed Yulia Putintseva and Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska for a place in the last 16.

Svitolina through to third round

Elina Svitolina overcame Mexican qualifier Renata Zarazua 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian third seed is coming off a 15th WTA title at Strasbourg last week and is a two-time quarter-finalist at Roland Garros.

She will take on Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, seeded 27th, for a place in the last 16.

Sonic boom startles players, fans

Dominik Koepfer was about to serve in his match against Stan Wawrinka on Court Suzanne Lenglen when he was startled by a sonic boom.

Koepfer's shoulders dropped into a defensive position and he stopped his service motion.

ÎLE-DE-FRANCE : Forte détonation entendue dans tout Paris et sa banlieue. Il s'agit d'un avion de chasse ayant franchi le mur du son (préfecture). #Explosionpic.twitter.com/8wF8CWFbJf — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) September 30, 2020

People all around Paris were rattled when that loud bang arrived because no one immediately could be sure what caused it.

Police officers outside the tournament grounds were told to cordon off an area nearby.

Police soon wrote on Twitter that it wasn’t an explosion. They said it was "a fighter plane which has broken the sound barrier.”

Serena Williams withdraws

The American pulled out of the tournament before her second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova because of an Achilles injury.

Williams hurt her left leg during a semi-final loss at the US Open three weeks ago.

This is her earliest exit at any Grand Slam tournament since a second-round loss at Roland Garros in 2014.

She also withdrew from the French Open two years ago because of an injury before she was supposed to play Maria Sharapova in the fourth round.

