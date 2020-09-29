French Open 2020 Round-up: Novak Djokovic eases past Mikael Ymer in straight sets; Karolina Pliskova into second round

Second seed Karolina Pliskova was made to work hard for the win by Mayar Sherif but the Czech's greater experience eventually told as she recovered from a set down to progress 6-7 (9/11), 6-2, 6-4.

Paris: Novak Djokovic's bid to become the first man in half a century to win all four Grand Slam titles twice got off to a straightforward start Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory at Roland Garros over Sweden's Mikael Ymer.

It was the world number one's 32nd win in 33 matches in 2020, his only loss coming when he was defaulted from the US Open.

It seems Djokovic received some heckling after missing a point, gave a long glare to a guy wearing a Federer cap, and then send a kiss. #RG20 pic.twitter.com/E6gHOFJIVe — tennis gifs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) September 29, 2020

World number one Djokovic, bidding for a second French Open title and 18th career major, will play either Hugo Dellien of Bolivia or Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis for a place in the last 32.

Sofia Kenin hangs on

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin got through a three-set test in her first-round match at Roland Garros.

The fourth-seeded Kenin struggled a bit after a rain delay before the second set but emerged with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory in nearly two hours against 125th-ranked Liudmila Samsonova.

Liudmila is 0-3 in Grand Slam matches for her career.

Kenin made her first big breakthrough at a major tournament a year ago in Paris. She beat Serena Williams along the way to her fourth-round debut.

The 21-year-old Kenin this year became the youngest champion in Melbourne since Maria Sharapova was 20 in 2008.

Jennifer Brady sent packing

Danish teenager Clara Tauson earned her first tour-level victory by beating US Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 9-7 in the opening round of the French Open.

The 17-year-old Tauson came back from a 4-2 deficit in the final set and saved two match points.

Tauson won the Australian Open junior title last year.

Matteo Berrettini also won before rain suspended play on the outside courts. The 2019 US Open semi-finalist defeated Vasek Pospisil 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

Karolina Pliskova sets up Jelena Ostapenko clash

Second seed Karolina Pliskova ended Mayar Sherif's fairytale Grand Slam breakthrough to set up a Roland Garros second-round clash against former champion Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday.

Pliskova, a semi-finalist in 2017, squandered eight set points in the opening set as world number 172 Sherif, the first Egyptian woman to play in the main draw at a Slam, took a shock lead.

However, the Czech's greater experience eventually told as she recovered to progress 6-7 (9/11), 6-2, 6-4.

Latvia's Ostapenko, the world 43, won her first match at the French Open since sweeping to her shock 2017 title when she fired 46 winners past Madison Brengle of the United States to win 6-2, 6-1.

With inputs from Agencies.