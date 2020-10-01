French Open 2020 Round-up: Novak Djokovic beats Ricardas Berankis in straight sets, Sofia Kenin through to third round

Kenin failed to convert three match points with Bogdan serving at 5-1 in the final set. She then saved three break points in the next game and held on to win.

Paris: Novak Djokovic's biggest concern seemed to be dealing with a rare bit of sunshine during his second-round victory at Roland Garros.

The No 1-ranked Djokovic got his team to procure him a hat so he could wear that while on the side of Court Philippe-Chatrier that was brightest during his 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ricardas Berankis.

Djokovic has dropped a total of only 10 games so far on his way to the third round in Paris. He won the title at Roland Garros in 2016 to complete a career Grand Slam.

Djokovic says “I hope I can continue like this.”

He improved to 33-1 in 2020. His lone loss came when he was disqualified at the US Open last month.

Shapovalov loses to Carballes Baena

Ninth seed Denis Shapovalov crashed out in the French Open second round Thursday following a 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 loss to Roberto Carballes Baena.

Spanish world number 101 Carballes Baena prevailed after a five-hour battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen to set up a clash with 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the last 32.

Shapovalov, who reached the quarter-finals of the US Open last month, twice served for the match in the final set at 5-4 and 6-5 but was broken three times in succession.

"It's a dream for me to win a match like this on this court," said Carballes Baena, 27, after advancing to the third round of a major for the first time.

"I tried to be very solid and focus on my game. Shapovalov is very good but I did a very good match."

Kenin through to third-round

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin reached the third round at Roland Garros by beating Ana Bogdan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded American failed to convert three match points with Bogdan serving at 5-1 in the final set. She then saved three break points in the next game and held on to win.

The 21-year-old Kenin will next face either Irina Bara or Alison Van Uytvanck. Both are unseeded.

Tauson defeated after impressive first-round win

Danish teen Clara Tauson's surprise run is over after losing to American player Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3 in the second round.

The 17-year-old Tauson came through the qualifying rounds. She upset US Open semi-finalist and No 21 seed Jennifer Brady in the first round.

That victory made her the first Danish woman in the second round of any major tournament since 1989 other than former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki.

The unseeded Collins next faces 2016 champion and No. 11 seed Garbiñe Muguruza or Kristyna Pliskova.

Second-seed Pliskova eliminated

Second seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out of Roland Garros by 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round on Thursday.

World number 43 Ostapenko triumphed 6-4, 6-2 and will face next either Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner and runner-up in Paris in 2018, or Spain's Paula Badosa for a spot in the last 16.

Pliskova made the semi-finals in 2017 but has now failed to get beyond the third round in her eight other appearances in the French capital.

"I tried to be aggressive but not miss too much as she's such a great player," said Ostapenko who had lost in the first round in her last two visits to the French Open.

"I had to bring the best tennis that I could."

Latvian Ostapenko, 23, fired 27 winners to Pliskova's nine as the Czech's Grand Slam year ended in further disappointment.

She made the third round at the Australian Open and only second at the US Open but she arrived in Paris having retired from the Italian Open final against Simona Halep with a thigh injury.

With inputs from Agencies.