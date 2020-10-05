French Open 2020: 'Red-eyed' Stefanos Tsitsipas becomes first Greek man to reach Roland Garros quarters
'I had a problem with my eye so that's why I had to call the doctor. It happened in my earlier matches too. It's still red and irritated,' Tsitsipas explained.
Paris: Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday overcame an eye problem to become the first Greek man to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals with a 6-3, 7-6 (11/9), 6-2 win over Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.
The 22-year-old will now take on Andrey Rublev in a repeat of the recent Hamburg final which was won by the Russian.
Tsitsipas has now won 12 successive sets at the tournament having been two sets down to Jaume Munar in the opening round.
"I had a problem with my eye so that's why I had to call the doctor. It happened in my earlier matches too. It's still red and irritated," he explained.
On Monday, he saved three set points in the second set tiebreaker while frustrating 18th seed Dimitrov by saving the only three break points he faced.
"The tiebreak was where the money was," said Tsitsipas who fell in a five-setter to former champion Stan Wawrinka in the last 16 in 2019.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal admits he faces 'most difficult ever Roland Garros' ahead of title defence
Nadal, who won his first French Open 15 years ago and has been beaten just twice in 95 matches at the tournament, arrives in a chilly and damp Paris worryingly under-cooked.
French Open 2020: 'In terms of goals and achievements, there's no shortage' Kevin Anderson says retirement long way off
Anderson, who tackles Russia's Andrey Rublev for a place in the Roland Garros last 16 on Saturday, underwent surgery on his right knee in September last year and again in February.
French Open 2020: Former champion Jelena Ostapenko happy to inspire Naomi Osaka and new generation
Ostapenko stunned the sport three years ago with her run to the title in Paris, claiming a first career crown by seeing off the likes of Samantha Stosur, Caroline Wozniacki, and Simona Halep