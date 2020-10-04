French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal rolls past qualifier Sebastian Korda to enter 14th Roland Garros quarters
Second seed Nadal racked up his 97th win at the tournament against just two defeats since his title-winning debut in 2005.
Paris: Rafael Nadal defeated American qualifier Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals for the 14th time on Sunday, staying comfortably on course for a 13th French Open title and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam crown.
Second seed Nadal racked up his 97th win at the tournament against just two defeats since his title-winning debut in 2005.
He goes on to face either German sixth seed Alexander Zverev or Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a place in the semi-finals.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic insists 'won't make same New York mistake twice'
As well as attracting wide-ranging condemnation for his perceived petulance, the incident also went down in the record books as a defeat - Djokovic's only loss in 32 matches in 2020.
French Open 2020 will be daunting given little preparation, colder conditions and quick turnaround from US Open
An unusual season's final Grand Slam gets underway today at Roland Garros. There is little similar to previous French Open events with little preparation, quick turnaround, colder conditions, roof and floodlights on Parisian red dirt.
French Open 2020: Serena Williams highlights her resilience once again despite early exit in Paris
Serena Williams battled an injury and virus concerns to go for a Grand Slam title once again. At 39. Despite owning a record 23 Slams. That's a telling statement of her resilience.