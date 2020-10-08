French Open 2020, Petra Kvitova vs Sofia Kenin, Semi Final Match Highlights: Kenin sets up Iga Swiatek clash in final

Catch all the latest updates, live score and more on Firstpost.com's live blog of the women's singles semi-finals at 2020 French Open.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek and Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska will open play in the main stadium at the French Open. The first women’s semi-final match is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will face off against Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in the second semi-final. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from what promises to be an exciting day of action!

Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of the French Open women's singles semi-finals!

Great work from Swiatek to get the advantage, she pushes Podoroska wide and then approached the net, forcing the Argentine into making an error. And Swiatek has won the first set! 35 minutes, two breaks, excellent work from the teenager.

Podoroska drops the first point after hitting a forehand wide, but manages to find that same forehand on the second point with a winner to make it 15-15. She hits a shot long, we're at 15-30. Another mistake from Podoroska, she hits a backhand into the net. Swiatek has two set points. Can she close this out? Podoroska saves the first set point after Swiatek hits a terrible drop shot deep into the the Argentine's side of the court. Deuce now, Swiatek has hit the ball damn near into the stands!

More signs of nerves from Swiatek here. She wins the first point thanks to an unforced error from Podoroska, but on the second, her shot selection is quite strange, and she plays herself into trouble to make it 15-15. Swiatek goes 40-15 up though, thanks to two gorgeously placed winners, she has two match points! She closes it out on the very first one, after her blistering serve can't be returned by Podoroska! What a tournament she's had, she's into the final without having dropped a single set!

Sofia Kenin makes the break advantage count to take the opening set 6-4 over Petra Kvitova. This is the first set Kvitova has dropped at French Open.

Sofia Kenin with incredible hitting and not just giving Kvitova no chance, she's creating her own and going for it. A sublime forehand pass brings up game point but Kvitova does well to bring it to deuce with a winner of her own. This game has seen some really nice hitting. Kenin not happy with little stoppages in play as Kvitova's tissue goes flying and play is restarted. And then a let serve which was very close. Kvitova pings the line now and she has a break point. But Kenin closes the opportunity with a deep first serve and Kvitova misses. On to deuce again. A double fault gives Kvitova another chance. Big serve, big punch from Kenin. Sofia goes for all with a backhand and gets the sideline for the winner. Sweetly struck that. A third break point in the game for Kvitova as Kenin smacks her forehand into the net. Luck going with Kenin as Kvitova's forehand hits the tape and goes over but only to sit up nicely for the American to play a forehand winner. Another break point! Kvitova with a forehand winner into the corner on the serve return. Once again Kenin shuts the door. Kvitova with a cross court drop shot and Kenin slides into it for a forehand winner. A backhand winner and forcing Kvitova into a miss gets Kenin the game. A nine minute and 50 second game!

After that marathon serve effort from Kenin, Kvitova holds at love in just 89 seconds.

A third ace from Sofia Kenin's racket and she holds serve. Not the trouble like last time as she drops just one point in now moving within one game of the final

Petra Kvitova serving to stay in the match. Just the first double fault of the match from Kvitova makes it 15-15. On the next, Kenin moves up to a desperate reply from Kvitova at the net for a forehand winner. A strong serve out wide from Kvitova and it is on to 30-30. Kenin misses her forehand and Kvitova follows it up with a winner of her own from the same wing to hold serve

Sofia Kenin serving for a place in the French Open final. Bright start from Kvitova with two quick points and she possibly has a look in. Bear in mind she's had this before. But now she has three break points with Kenin missing another shot. Three errors from Kenin and three break back points for Kvitova. Backhand gets the line and Kvitova's reply is into the net. One saved. But not a second. This time Kenin's backhand is into the net and Kvitova has the BREAK back!

Deep return from Kenin on the serve return and a short reply is latched on to by the American for a winner. Worth pointing out that the roof is closed and these are not easy conditions inside where the ball travels slowly. Make that another winner from Kenin's backhand to make it 0-30. Kvitova can't help but applaud. A great chance for Kenin to go for the winner or drop shot after playing a perfectly well constructed point. But she sends it long instead. Let off for Kvitova there. No giving in this time as Kenin once again finds lines and incredible depth for two break points. Kvitova looks hapless. Kenin with a perfectly deep return on the serve but the follow up shot goes wide. That's one break point saved. She makes the second count as Kvitova's backhand lands into the tramlines. BREAK! And Kenin will once again serve for the match.

Kvitova follows an unforced error with a winner to make it 15-15. The winner helped along by Kenin losing her footing. Kvitova goes for a forehand down the line but gets the tape instead. Kvitova with a well struck serve return and Kenin looked to go behind Kvitova but gets the net herself. This time Kvitova with deep returns and then a forehand winner for a break back opportunity. A poor short reply from Kenin but Kvitova fails to make the most of it. She sends the forehand into the net and it is deuce. Kvitova looks the find the sideline once again but this time she misses. Match point for Kenin. Another miss from Kvitova and Sofia Kenin wins!

That's it from us at Firstpost with our coverage of women's singles semi-finals. It will be 19-year-old Iga Swiatek against America's Sofia Kenin in the final. Swiatek and Kenin both winning in straight sets over Nadia Podoroska and Petra Kvitova respectively. Offers a great final. Join us tomorrow for the men's semi-finals first. Until tomorrow, au revoir!

Preview: Unlikely semi-finalists Iga Swiatek and Nadia Podoroska target breakthrough places in the Roland Garros championship match on Thursday as Grand Slam winners Sofia Kenin and Petra Kvitova meet in the other last-four tie.

Swiatek can become the first Polish woman in the Paris final in 81 years while Podoroska could be the first qualifier to make a final at the Slams.

Kenin and Kvitova, the only two seeds left, have been here before - Kenin won the Australian Open in January while Kvitova was Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014.

Head-to-head: First meeting

At this out-of-season Roland Garros, it's hardly surprising that some performances have been out of this world.

Podoroska, ranked 131, is bidding to become the first qualifier ever to make a Grand Slam final.

Taking full advantage of the section of the draw from which Serena Williams withdrew after the first round, 23-year-old Podoroska stunned third seed Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

Playing in just her second major in Paris, she started the year ranked a lowly 255.

She has won 43 matches across all tours in 2020 despite the truncated season and will break into the top 50 after the tournament.

Furthermore, she is guaranteed 425,250 euros ($501,740) following her breakout performance in Paris, easily doubling her total career earnings of $301,547.

Swiatek, just 19 and ranked 54, is only the second woman from Poland to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros - the last was Jadwiga Jedrzejowska who finished runner-up in 1939.

She enjoyed one of the tournament's stand-out moments when she knocked out top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep in the last 16.

"I felt little bit more pressure because I feel like after beating Simona, I'm not the underdog anymore," said Swiatek, a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan.

"But I am just focusing on tennis, not that I'm playing a girl with a lower ranking."

The daughter of an Olympic rower, Swiatek is a fan of AC/DC and Pink Floyd although it was Guns N'Roses' 'Welcome to the Jungle' which accompanied her on the court for her quarter-final win over Martina Trevisan.

Sofia Kenin (USA x4) v Petra Kvitova (CZE x7)



Head-to-head: Kvitova leads 2-0

Australian Open champion Kenin and two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova have both made the last four without facing a seeded opponent.

Kenin's highest-ranked rival was world number 49 Fiona Ferro in the last 16; Kvitova's was 39th-ranked Zhang Shuai, also in the fourth round.

Despite that, Kenin has had to battle through four three-setters in five of her matches so far. It's a further sign of her tenacity on clay; at the 2019 tournament, she stunned Serena Williams in the third round.

Before this season, the 21-year-old had never gone as far as the quarter-finals on the surface.

Kvitova, back in the semi-finals for the first time since 2012 when she lost to eventual champion Maria Sharapova, has not dropped a set, a feat matched by Swiatek.

"It means a lot to be back in the semi-finals," said 30-year-old Kvitova. "After my last match, I was very emotional to be in the quarter-finals. Now I am in the semis. I never imagined this would happen after everything that has happened. This is my lucky place."

It was Paris where Kvitova made her comeback in 2017 after spending six months recovering from a terrifying knife attack at her home in December 2016.

With inputs from AFP.