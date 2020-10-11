French Open 2020, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Men's Final Live Score and Updates: Djokovic, Nadal go for Slam glory in 56th meeting

Novak Djokovic takes on Rafael Nadal in the final of French Open 2020. Follow live score and updates from the last day of Roland Garros.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open. On this final day of Grand Slam tennis in an unsual year, we end in an unusual fashion: two of the 'Big 3' in action. Novak Djokovic takes on Rafael Nadal in what is their 56th (!!) meeting overall. Baffling number considering both have been the top-ranked players in the last decade or so.

Alrighty... food prepared , kitchen cleaned , did homework with kids and now I am going to lay on the couch ! 🛋 Bring it on boys 💪🏻🎾 #RolandGarros 🍿🍿 #tennischannel 👌🏻

Kim Clijsters is ready. So are we. 15 minutes to go!

We've captured most of the Djokovic-Nadal stats already but here are more from Roland Garros

A look at how Nadal's return positioning has changed over the years

Rafael Nadal is first to walk out on court and its a shame it can't be a full stadium. Because it would have been a full stadium!

Next up is Novak Djokovic. He's mentioned this is not the match of his life. May well be true but it is a mighty important one for sure.

Players are on court. (And is there anything more pleasing and fantastic to hear than Nadal's wins at Roland Garros being read out by the chair umpire. Almost flows now)

Right the wait comes to an end. Novak Djokovic gets the final underway. On 15-0, Nadal dictating play, moving Djokovic around and eventually forces an error from Novak on the backhand. Interestingly, Nadal moving inside the baseline to play that point. Djokovic makes it 30-15 by using the tried-and-tested drop shot. Nadal picks it up but doesn't extend the point. Once more Djokovic with the drop shot and trying to bring Rafa forward. Lengthy rally but Novak closes it out with a drop volley. On the next, another attempt but this doesn't go over. Commentator informs, Djokovic has played 147 drop shots this tournaments as against 72 last year. Nadal brings the game to deuce with a cross court winner. Nadal with incredible defence to go from a tricky position with a drop shot pick up and then forcing Djokovic into a lob that goes long. Break point for Rafa. And Rafa gets the BREAK! Djokovic misses the sideline to extend the rally and Nadal draws first blood!

Rafael Nadal to serve. And it is Novak Djokovic who dictates the rally at the start. Dominates the rally before closing it out with a forehand winner down the line. Now for Rafa to do the same - going behind Djokovic in the process with a one-two. What a shot from Djokovic but misses it narrowly. If Nadal's cross court backhand was powerful, Djokovic's running forehand attempt was bigger except it is just, just long. This time, Djokovic is on the money. A gorgeous backhand cross court winner. Novak does a Rafa by turning defence into attack and a well-played lob to force Nadal into back peddling but missing. On deuce, Djokovic misses the drop shot. And now a backhand goes long. Two well contested games to start with but we knew that was in store. Right?

Tough to describe some of these shots at the moment. Nadal and Djokovic go cross court at each other. Nadal is on the run and the easier shot may have been the down the line but he cross court again and Djokovic is pushed off court but gets that back but not enough to win the point. A double fault gives Nadal two break points. Djokovic struggling with the serve early on. Saves one but my that's a monumental effort to win a point. Drop shot from Djokovic again, a lob attempt and then a backhand to force an error. On the other side, a pick up, backhand smash and an outstretched volley that doesn't go in. What an exceptional start. Djokovic hits the net with the backhand and Nadal gets a DOUBLE BREAK! With 20 minutes played, Nadal is 3-0 up!

Preview: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be facing each other for the 56th time when they play in the French Open final to close the unusual 2020 Grand Slam season. That is the most meetings between two men in the sport’s professional era. Djokovic leads 29-26 overall.

Nadal leads 6-1 at Roland Garros, a tournament he has won 12 times. If Nadal gets No. 13, that would give him 20 Grand Slam titles total, tying Roger Federer’s record for men.

Djokovic is trying to become the first man among the Big Three to own two trophies from each Grand Slam tournament. He has 17 in all. So either Nadal will pull even with Federer for the first time since they were tied with zero apiece, or Djokovic will gain on the leading duo and the totals will read 20-19-18.

Djokovic is ranked No. 1 and is 37-1 this season. Nadal is No. 2 and is 99-2 in his French Open career.

Djokovic said about Nadal: "He’s definitely my greatest rival.” And Nadal called Djokovic “one of the toughest opponents possible.”

