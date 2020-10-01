French Open 2020: Jelena Ostapenko ousts World No 4 Karolina Pliskova in straight sets to reach third round
World number 43 Ostapenko triumphed 6-4, 6-2 and will face next either Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner and runner-up in Paris in 2018, or Spain's Paula Badosa for a spot in the last 16.
Paris: Second seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out of Roland Garros by 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round on Thursday.
World number 43 Ostapenko triumphed 6-4, 6-2 and will face next either Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner and runner-up in Paris in 2018, or Spain's Paula Badosa for a spot in the last 16.
Pliskova made the semi-finals in 2017 but has now failed to get beyond the third round in her eight other appearances in the French capital.
"I tried to be aggressive but not miss too much as she's such a great player," said Ostapenko who had lost in the first round in her last two visits to the French Open.
"I had to bring the best tennis that I could."
Latvian Ostapenko, 23, fired 27 winners to Pliskova's nine as the Czech's Grand Slam year ended in further disappointment.
She made the third round at the Australian Open and only second at the US Open but she arrived in Paris having retired from the Italian Open final against Simona Halep with a thigh injury.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
French Open 2020: Kristina Mladenovic calls for VAR-style system in tennis after opponent profits from umpire's error
World number 44 Mladenovic pleaded in vain before Siegemund took full advantage, racing into the next round with a 7-5, 6-3 win.
French Open 2020: Serena Williams admits she’s not a ‘100 percent physically’ in build-up to event
She has yet to play on clay this season and withdrew from the Italian Open in Rome last week due to a left Achilles tendon injury sustained in New York.
French Open 2020: After years of hating clay, Victoria Azarenka looks forward to Roland Garros challenge
Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, credited increased maturity for her resurgence and sounded enthusiastic about her French Open prospects.