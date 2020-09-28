French Open 2020: In battle of Grand Slam winners, Dominic Thiem beats Marin Cilic; Petra Kvitova through to second round
Having captured his maiden Slam in New York, Thiem is trying to become the only man in the Open era to win his first two majors at successive tournaments.
Paris: US Open champion Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating former US Open champion Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
The third-seeded Austrian won his first major tournament at Flushing Meadows two weeks ago and is among the favorites again at Roland Garros after losing the past two finals to Rafael Nadal.
Having captured his maiden Slam in New York, Thiem is trying to become the only man in the Open era to win his first two majors at successive tournaments.
A steady display from Thiem saw the Austrian break Cilic six times under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier on another gloomy day at Roland Garros, pushed back from its customary May-June slot due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I really love this tournament, it's by far my best Grand Slam tournament so far," said Thiem, who plays American qualifier Jack Sock in the second round.
"I'm really happy with my first round. The transition to the cold conditions and clay worked really well."
He added: "I'm from Austria so I know how it is to play in these cold conditions. I love it when it's not too fast. I felt well from the first moment I came here."
Thiem will next face American qualifier Jack Sock who beat Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
Earlier, Petra Kvitova got play underway on Court Philippe Chatrier with a 6-3, 7-5 win against Oceane Dodin to move into the second round.
Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon winner, advanced from the first round for the 10th time in 11 appearances at Roland Garros. The Czech player's only first-round loss was in 2010. She was a semi-finalist in 2012. Ranked 11th, she is the No. 7 seed at Roland Garros.
A forehand hit wide by 118th-ranked Dodin gave Kvitova a break of serve in the second set. The 23-year-old from France was playing the 30-year-old Kvitova for the first time.
On outside courts that aren't protected by a roof like Chatrier, the rain that thwarted the start of play Monday morning has stopped and players have been called for their matches.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
French Open 2020: Rescheduled Grand Slam to witness colder conditions, retractable roof and much-smaller crowds
French Tennis Federation expected the worst of the coronavirus pandemic to subside by the rescheduled September date. But they face multitude of challenges ahead.
French Open 2020: Women's player withdrawn from qualifying field after COVID-19 positive test
Men's qualifying began on Monday while the women start on Tuesday, trying to earn a place in the rescheduled clay-court major which runs from 27 September to 11 October.
Roland Garros 2020: US Open champion Naomi Osaka withdraws from clay court Grand Slam with injury
The withdrawal of third-ranked Osaka means Roland Garros will be missing two of the world's top three, after reigning champion Barty said earlier this month that she wouldn't return to defend her title.