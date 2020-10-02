French Open 2020: Dominic Thiem sets up potential Stan Wawrinka fourth round; Elina Svitolina progresses
Thiem broke down early resistance from Norway's Casper Ruud to secure an impressive 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 victory and set up a possible showdown with 2015 French Open winner Stan Wawrinka.
Paris: US Open winner Dominic Thiem swept into the last 16 at Roland Garros on Friday along with women's third seed Elina Svitolina.
Thiem broke down early resistance from Norway's Casper Ruud to secure an impressive 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 victory and set up a possible showdown with 2015 French Open winner Stan Wawrinka.
"I'm very happy. It was a great match and I didn't do any mistakes," said Thiem, the runner-up to Nadal the past two years.
"The conditions are very nice to play in under the roof - no wind and the court is perfect."
Wawrinka, the 16th seed, goes up against the lone Frenchman remaining in the draw, Hugo Gaston, the world number 239.
Two-time quarter-finalist Svitolina ensured she will stick around for the second week in Paris with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 27th seed.
Ukrainian Svitolina is full of confidence after capturing her 15th career WTA at Strasbourg last weekend.
"It's always really nice to have another chance to go deep in the tournament," said Svitolina.
"It's a little bit different without the crowd, so you start to treasure every match and every Grand Slam you play."
Polish teenager Iga Swiatek dismissed former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-2 to seal a return to the last 16, matching her best result at a Grand Slam.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
French Open 2020: Former champion Jelena Ostapenko happy to inspire Naomi Osaka and new generation
Ostapenko stunned the sport three years ago with her run to the title in Paris, claiming a first career crown by seeing off the likes of Samantha Stosur, Caroline Wozniacki, and Simona Halep
French Open 2020: 'In terms of goals and achievements, there's no shortage' Kevin Anderson says retirement long way off
Anderson, who tackles Russia's Andrey Rublev for a place in the Roland Garros last 16 on Saturday, underwent surgery on his right knee in September last year and again in February.
French Open 2020: Women's player withdrawn from qualifying field after COVID-19 positive test
Men's qualifying began on Monday while the women start on Tuesday, trying to earn a place in the rescheduled clay-court major which runs from 27 September to 11 October.