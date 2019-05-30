French Open 2019, women's singles roundup: Naomi Osaka overcomes early scare to beat Victoria Azarenka, Aryna Sabalenka knocked out

Naomi Osaka battles through to beat Victoria Azarenka

Naomi Osaka survived another fraught match at the French Open to cling onto her quest for a third consecutive Grand Slam title.

After losing the first set and being a break down in the second, the top-ranked Osaka rallied to beat former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Broken by a backhand volley at the net from Azarenka in the fifth game of the second set, Osaka seemed to be in deep trouble. But, as she did in a three-set win in the first round, Osaka again proved her resilience as she turned the match around on Court Suzanne Lenglen to advance to the third round.

Amanda Anisimova stuns Aryna Sabalenka

American teenager Amanda Anisimova is proving to be a jinx at Grand Slam tournaments for Aryna Sabalenka.

After previously beating the 11th-ranked Sabalenka in the third round of the Australian Open in January, the 17-year-old Anisimova did it again in the second round of the French Open, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Anisimova, ranked No. 51, is making only her second appearance at Roland Garros. She lost in the first round in 2017.

With inputs from Agencies.