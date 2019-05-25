French Open 2019: With Roland Garros beginning in earnest, take quiz to test your knowledge of terre battue's main event

The tennis world's eyes will be firmly fixed on Paris for the next two weeks, as the French Open kicks off in earnest on Sunday. Novak Djokovic can become only the second man in history to have twice held all four Grand Slam titles at the same time with victory at the French Open, but, a returning Roger Federer and rejuvenated Rafael Nadal will once again stand in his way.

Meanwhile, in the women's singles, Serena Williams heads into this year's French Open as an outsider for a Grand Slam title for possibly the first time in 20 years, with questions surrounding her fitness after a poor start to the season, while Naomi Osaka looks to solidify her position at the top of the women's game with a third straight major crown.

Having clinched the 2018 Wimbledon and US Open titles and then a seventh Australian Open crown in January this year, the Serb is tantalisingly close to another 'Djoko Slam'.

Federer and Nadal, with 20 and 17 career Grand Slam titles each respectively, may be ahead of 15-time major winner Djokovic in total hauls. However, they have never managed to hold all four of the sport's greatest prizes at the same time.

The 37-year-old Williams is still waiting for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam triumph, with her last victory coming at the 2017 Australian Open shortly before taking a break from the sport due to pregnancy. She impressed initially after returning, but last year twice fell just short of drawing level with Margaret Court's mark, losing in the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber before her infamous meltdown en route to another final defeat by Osaka at Flushing Meadows.

Reigning champion Simona Halep will enter the tournament somewhat under the radar with much of the focus on Williams and Osaka, but the Romanian remains the world's most consistent player on clay, and is the bookmakers' favourite for the title.

With the potential for a few records to be made at this year's French Open, we here at Firstpost have decided to put together a quiz about the tournament, with the questions spanning the entire 128-year history of Roland-Garros:

