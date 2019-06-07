French Open 2019 Semis, Tennis LIVE score: Dominic Thiem wins first set against Novak Djokovic, play suspended due to rain

Rafael Nadal rekindles tennis' greatest rivalry when he faces Roger Federer in the Roland Garros semi-finals on Friday, admitting his status as overwhelming favourite ignores the "trouble" he could face from the rejuvenated Swiss.
Defending champion Nadal is chasing a 12th title on the crushed red brick of Paris where he has lost just twice in 93 matches. Five of those wins have come against Federer, including four finals.
Federer, the champion in 2009, is playing the French Open for the first time in four years. Furthermore, the 37-year-old has only beaten Nadal twice on clay, with his most recent win coming 10 years ago at altitude in Madrid.
In the other men's singles semi-final, Novak Djokovic takes on Dominic Thiem. Thursday’s victory over Zverev was a 26th consecutive one in Grand Slam action for Djokovic, and it will take a mammoth effort to end that run.
The man tasked next with stopping him is Austrian Dominic Thiem who, at world number four, is ranked one place higher than Thursday’s victim. Thiem was himself ruthless, dispatching Russian Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-4 6-2.
Johanna Konta became the first British woman in 36 years to reach the semi-finals by sweeping past seventh-seeded Sloane Stephens, last year's runner-up, 6-1, 6-4 to set up a tie against Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova.
The 28-year-old Konta had not won a match at Roland Garros in any of her previous four visits.
But now she has emulated Jo Durie who was the last British woman to make the French Open semi-finals in 1983.
The 19-year-old Vondrousova battled past Croatian 31st Petra Martic 7-6 (7/1), 7-5. "She had beaten me four times before but I think Roland Garros must be my lucky place," said the Czech after securing victory on a fourth match point.
17-year-old Amanda Anisimova stunned defending champion Simona Halep to set up a semi-final clash against Ashleigh Barty.
With her crafty style, full of slices, topspin, dropshots and net approaches, the 23-year-old Australian Barty drove Madison Keys to despair at times in a 6-3 7-5 win to advance to her first Grand Slam semi-final
Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019
Dominic Thiem wins the first set 6-2 against Novak Djokovic!
Djokovic has a word with the match referee regarding the playing conditions. The referee shrugs a lot which, I think, means that there is nothing he can do about it. Thiem is already up and ready to begin his service game. He takes less than two minutes to power through his serve as he hold to love to claim the first set. Djokovic needs to adapt quickly or it's curtains on his dreams of completing Nole Slam 2.0.
Rafael Nadal beats Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach 12th Roland Garros final!
The King of Clay marches on into his 12th French Open final with a crushing win over rival Roger Federer. Nadal didn't put a foot wrong today and gets his 24th win over Federer in 39 meetings. The 37-year-old Swiss maestro had a very good return to the clay at Roland Garros after three years away from it. He dropped only a single set on his way to the semi-final but was undone against the undisputed Master of clay.
Rafael Nadal wins the second set 6-4 against Roger Federer!
Nadal wastes no time in winning the second set and taking a 2-0 lead. The job has just become more difficult for the 37-year-old Roger Federer.
Rafael Nadal wins the first set 6-3 against Roger Federer.
Huge swirls of dust rises up from the clay court as the wind picks up pace. At 15-15, Federer pounds at Nadal's forehand and finally manages to induce an error off it. Nadal attacks Federer's backhand and the Swiss, at full stretch, hits long. Nadal gets to set-point with a very good serve. The ball catches the tape and loops wide to get the scores to deuce. Nadal defends so well in the next rally and finally wins the point after Federer's backhand lands long. Nadal then wins the set with a stunning cross-court backhand. Scintillating stuff from the duo!
The 2019 French Open women's singles final!
Ashliegh Barty (8) vs Marketa Vondrousova
Marketa Vondrousova beats Johanna Konta 7-5. 7-6 (2) to reach the final!
What a win for the 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova! She was down in both sets but fought her way back into the match to pip Johanna Konta to the French Open final and break British hearts in the process!
Ashleigh Barty wins the second set 6-3 to level the match at 1-1!
The errors are creeping back into Anisimova's game as she gifts Barty a triple break point with a double fault. Barty seals the break and the second set with a winner at the net. The Australian was down three games but won six in a row to win the second set!
Marketa Vondrousova wins first set 7-5 against Jo Konta!
It is turning out to be a day of comebacks from teenagers as Marketa Vondrousova clinches the first set 7-5 against Jo Konta! She was down two breaks but saved two set points and completed her comeback to win the first set!
Amanda Anisimova fights back to claim first set 7-6 (4)!
This was a stunning comeback from the 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova! She was down five games and two set point but fought back incredibly to win six games in a row and then clinch the first set in a tie-break.
20:46 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, *5-3
Thiem has started to wobble a bit. He overcooks his forehand to lose the first point. He wins the next one after Djokovic nets his forehand. The Serbian struggles with his footwork on the next rally but win the point with a putaway at the net. He gets a double breakpoint with a well-directed forehand which Thiem can't return. Djokovic gets the break and will now serve to win the second set and level the match.
20:41 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 4-3*
Djokovic advances to the net and wins the first point with a strong volley to Thiem's backhand. He then brings out a delicate drop shot and wins the third point in a row after Thiem nets his slice. He gets a love-hold with a pinpoint backhand winner right on the corner.
20:37 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, *3-3
The small break seems to have helped Djokovic as he comes back from 30-0 down to 40-40. But Thiem manages to get the hold.
20:26 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 3-2*
The rain has started to come down heavily forcing the players off the court mid-game with Thiem leading 0-30. Nice break for Djokovic to regroup.
20:21 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 3-2*
Djokovic responds with a love-hold of his own.
20:19 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, *2-2
Thiem plays a quick-fire love-hold.
20:16 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 2-1*
Thiem gets a double break point but loses one trying to lob Djokovic. Djokovic opts for the serve and volley and is rewarded as he gets to deuce. Djokovic gets a gamepoint but Thiem brings the score back to deuce with a volley from the net. Djokovic soldiers on to get a difficult hold.
20:10 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, *1-1
Djokovic looks like he's finally able to adjust here as he takes two points off Thiem's serve as the Austrian holds.
20:07 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 1-0*
Djokovic holds to love but he's clearly not happy with the windy conditions.
20:04 (IST)
Dominic Thiem wins the first set 6-2 against Novak Djokovic!
Djokovic has a word with the match referee regarding the playing conditions. The referee shrugs a lot which, I think, means that there is nothing he can do about it. Thiem is already up and ready to begin his service game. He takes less than two minutes to power through his serve as he hold to love to claim the first set. Djokovic needs to adapt quickly or it's curtains on his dreams of completing Nole Slam 2.0.
19:59 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-5*
Djokovic sends a volley wide from the net and immediately a gust of wind blows up dust in his face. His serve is delayed on the second point due to some more wind and dust and he ends up volleying wide once again. Thiem sees that Djokovic is missing from the net so he starts to take the pace off the ball to draw the Serbian in and it pays dividends as Djokovic is broken to love. Thiem has adapted well to the terrible conditions at Philippe Chatrier.
19:56 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem *2-4
Another easy hold for Thiem there. Djokovic has not been able to find a foothold on Thiem's serve.
19:52 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-3*
Thiem is matching Djokovic shot for shot here. At 15-0 he plays a delicate drop shot which Djokovic, uncharacteristically, hits well wide. He is finding it difficult to serve with the wind in his face but ends up getting the hold.
19:49 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem *1-3
It has started raining a bit stronger now with the spectators putting their umbrellas and ponchos. The two players take shelter but the rain subsides enough for them to resume play. Thiem has found it easier to adapt to the conditions than Djokovic as he wraps up the hold to love.
19:44 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 1-2*
Thiem hits a hammer of a backhand to win a 14-shot rally to get a double break point and he converts at the first time of asking. It's an early break for the Austrian!
19:41 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem *1-1
Thiem gets a comfortable hold to get on the scoreboard.
19:39 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 1-0*
Djokovic begins proceedings with a quick love-hold.
19:38 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem *0-0
Ready? Play!
19:31 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem
Thiem, chasing his maiden Grand Slam crown, has dropped only three sets en route to a fourth straight Paris semi-final.
The 25-year-old has added aggression to his game in recent months which has earned him title triumphs in Indian Wells and Barcelona this season.
Road to SF
1st round: beat Paul 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2
2nd round: beat Bublik 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5
3rd round: beat Cuevas 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5
4th round: beat Monfils 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
Quarter-finals: beat Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2
19:30 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem
A year ago, Djokovic was still fighting to rediscover his form and fitness. Fast forward 12 months and he could be on the verge of holding all four Grand Slams for the second time in his career.
Heading into Paris, the Serb lifted the Madrid Open title before finishing runner-up to Rafael Nadal in Rome.
Road to SF
1st round: beat Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
2nd round: beat Laaksonen 6-1, 6-4, 6-3
3rd round: beat Caruso 6-3, 6-3, 6-3
4th round: beat Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
Quarter-finals: beat Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2
19:27 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem
The problem for Thiem is that his story, while a heart-warming and inspiring one, pales in comparison to what Djokovic is trying to accomplish. The Serb is on the verge of a second Nole Slam, and it is unlikely that Thiem’s power or persistence will stop him in his quest.
Read Musab Abid's preview of the semi-final showdown here.
19:25 (IST)
Time for the second semi-final!
Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic are all set to take centre stage at Court Philippe Chatrier for their semi-finals!
19:12 (IST)
19:07 (IST)
Roger Federer exits the French Open to a well-desered standing ovation.
19:06 (IST)
Rafael Nadal beats Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach 12th Roland Garros final!
The King of Clay marches on into his 12th French Open final with a crushing win over rival Roger Federer. Nadal didn't put a foot wrong today and gets his 24th win over Federer in 39 meetings. The 37-year-old Swiss maestro had a very good return to the clay at Roland Garros after three years away from it. He dropped only a single set on his way to the semi-final but was undone against the undisputed Master of clay.
19:00 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, 2-5*
18:57 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, 2-5*
Federer digs an unbelievable point off the dirt to win his second game of the set and delay the inevitable by one more game.
18:52 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, *1-5
Nadal holds and is one game away from reaching the finals.
18:46 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, 1-4*
18:44 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, 1-4*
Nadal takes a two-break lead over Federer with an astonishing forehand winner off his ankles. The Spaniard has been magnificent today!
18:40 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, *1-3
Nadal is in the zone right now. He somehow gets to a Federer backhand wide off the line and then goes on the win the second point for a 30-0 lead with a bruising forehand winner. Nadal plays an excellent serve out wide which Federer returns with difficult. He see Nadal advancing to the net on the next shot and hits a magnificent lob over Nadal which the now backtracking Spaniard can't reach. Stunning from the Swiss maestro. Nadal brings up game point with an unplayable running backhand and seals the hold with an ace down the T.
18:35 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, 1-2*
Wow!
18:35 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, 1-2*
Nadal begins the game with a backhand passing winner on the volley. Federer serves and volleys but just as ball spins away from him as he went to hit the winner. Good control from the Swiss. But Nadal wins the next points to bring a double break point. Federer advances to the net but the ball hits the tape catching Federer off-guard and he nets the ball. Nadal gets the early break in the third set. Nothing is going Federer's way at the moment.
18:31 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, *1-1
Nadal plays out a quick love-hold.
18:28 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, 1-0*
Nadal has carried the momentum from the second set into the third as gets a break point in the first game itself. Federer holds on to serve out the game.
18:22 (IST)
Rafael Nadal wins the second set 6-4 against Roger Federer!
Nadal wastes no time in winning the second set and taking a 2-0 lead. The job has just become more difficult for the 37-year-old Roger Federer.
18:19 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-5*
Nadal comes back from 40-0 to deuce. A couple of backhand errors from Federer helps his opponent. Nadal brings up break point by wrong-footing Federer with a clean forehand winner down the line. Nadal displays his supreme athleticism and reflexes to get to a Federer drop shot and then respond with a volleyed winner on the next shot. Big, big break in the context of the match. Nadal will serve for the second set to take a huge 2-0 lead over Federer.
18:12 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, *4-4
Federer plays a crisp forehand winner which lands right in the corner to win the second point. He produces delicate drop shot which Nadal sprints to get to. Federer tries to lob Nadal with the Spaniard so close to the net. It doesn't have enough power or pace on it allowing Nadal an easy smash. Nadal then commits his first double fault of the match. The Spaniard then hits an unbelievable passing backhand to snatch the point from Federer. In the next rally, it is Federer who plays a crisp backhand passing winner down the line as the stadium erupts in chants of 'Roger! Roger!'. This game has seen some truly awesome shots and Nadal adds another one to it with a wonderful forehand winner. He is pumped as well and goes on to get the hold.
18:03 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-3*
Another routine service hold from Federer.
18:02 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, *3-3
It has been a couple of quick service holds from both players. This match is finely poised but Federer needs to break and win the set to have any chance of reaching the final.
17:56 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 3-2*
Nadal misses a running forehand as Federer gets an easy hold to 15.
17:54 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, *2-2
17:53 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, *2-2
Nadal holds to get the set back on serve.
17:48 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 2-1*
Nadal plays a clone of the crosscourt backhand winner from the last set to set up double break points. But Federer sends down two brilliant serves to save both. He gets the advantage but Nadal gets it back to deuce with a crisp forehand winner. In the next rally, Federer advances to the net and sends a smash straight at Rafa who then proceeds to slam a crushing forehand winner. Nadal breaks back!
17:41 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, *2-0
Stunning defence from Federer to stay in the point at 0-15! He stretches to the maximum to retrieve the ball millimetres off the ground on his way to winning the point. Nadal dishes out an ace but commits an error on the next point to give Federer a double break. Nadal uses his serve to save one but hits a backhand wide to give Federer the break.
17:36 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 1-0*
And that lob from the last game.
17:35 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 1-0*
This was the shot that won Rafa the first set. Glorious!
17:35 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 1-0*
Nadal hits the tape and the ball loops kindly for Federer who plays a last-second drop shot. Nadal tries to get to it but the ball has little or no bounce and spins away from the Spaniard. At 30-15 and on the backfoot, Nadal stoops backwards and plays an audacious lob over Federer. Federer gets the hold to win the first game of the second set.
17:31 (IST)
17:29 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, *0-0
The court is being sprayed with water to settle dust and prevent this from happening again.