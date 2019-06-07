French Open 2019 Semis LIVE score: Roger Federer levels against Rafael Nadal; Marketa Vondrousova, Ash Barty win

Rafael Nadal rekindles tennis' greatest rivalry when he faces Roger Federer in the Roland Garros semi-finals on Friday, admitting his status as overwhelming favourite ignores the "trouble" he could face from the rejuvenated Swiss.
Defending champion Nadal is chasing a 12th title on the crushed red brick of Paris where he has lost just twice in 93 matches. Five of those wins have come against Federer, including four finals.
Federer, the champion in 2009, is playing the French Open for the first time in four years. Furthermore, the 37-year-old has only beaten Nadal twice on clay, with his most recent win coming 10 years ago at altitude in Madrid.
In the other men's singles semi-final, Novak Djokovic takes on Dominic Thiem. Thursday’s victory over Zverev was a 26th consecutive one in Grand Slam action for Djokovic, and it will take a mammoth effort to end that run.
The man tasked next with stopping him is Austrian Dominic Thiem who, at world number four, is ranked one place higher than Thursday’s victim. Thiem was himself ruthless, dispatching Russian Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-4 6-2.
Johanna Konta became the first British woman in 36 years to reach the semi-finals by sweeping past seventh-seeded Sloane Stephens, last year's runner-up, 6-1, 6-4 to set up a tie against Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova.
The 28-year-old Konta had not won a match at Roland Garros in any of her previous four visits.
But now she has emulated Jo Durie who was the last British woman to make the French Open semi-finals in 1983.
The 19-year-old Vondrousova battled past Croatian 31st Petra Martic 7-6 (7/1), 7-5. "She had beaten me four times before but I think Roland Garros must be my lucky place," said the Czech after securing victory on a fourth match point.
17-year-old Amanda Anisimova stunned defending champion Simona Halep to set up a semi-final clash against Ashleigh Barty.
With her crafty style, full of slices, topspin, dropshots and net approaches, the 23-year-old Australian Barty drove Madison Keys to despair at times in a 6-3 7-5 win to advance to her first Grand Slam semi-final
With inputs from Agencies.
Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 17:21:39 IST
Highlights
The 2019 French Open women's singles final!
Ashliegh Barty (8) vs Marketa Vondrousova
Marketa Vondrousova beats Johanna Konta 7-5. 7-6 (2) to reach the final!
What a win for the 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova! She was down in both sets but fought her way back into the match to pip Johanna Konta to the French Open final and break British hearts in the process!
Ashleigh Barty wins the second set 6-3 to level the match at 1-1!
The errors are creeping back into Anisimova's game as she gifts Barty a triple break point with a double fault. Barty seals the break and the second set with a winner at the net. The Australian was down three games but won six in a row to win the second set!
Marketa Vondrousova wins first set 7-5 against Jo Konta!
It is turning out to be a day of comebacks from teenagers as Marketa Vondrousova clinches the first set 7-5 against Jo Konta! She was down two breaks but saved two set points and completed her comeback to win the first set!
Amanda Anisimova fights back to claim first set 7-6 (4)!
This was a stunning comeback from the 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova! She was down five games and two set point but fought back incredibly to win six games in a row and then clinch the first set in a tie-break.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
17:21 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-5*
Federer gets a quick-fire hold but Nadal will now serve for the first set.
17:17 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal *2-5
Nadal consolidates his break with a crucial hold. He is now a game away from winning the first set.
17:14 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 2-4*
Federer plays a couple of wild shots in his service game and falls behind by a break point. Nadal squanders it after landing his backhand just wide. He gets another chance after Federer's drop shot lands out. Federer is grunting! A sight rare as a blue moon. The grunting pays off as he saves the break point. However, he hits another forehand long to give a third break point for Nadal. Federer saves it with a deep serve which sets up an easy putaway. He gets to game point with a service winner. Both players show unreal reflexes at the net exchanging a couple of volleys before Federer bets his volley. Federer goes for a drop shot but once again plays it wide. He once again serves his way out of trouble. Nadal gets break point no 5 after Federer volley wide off a very good return to the ankles from Nadal. Federer escapes once again but then rushes into a forehand and sends the ball into the stands to give Nadal a sixth break point. Federer nets his forehand to give Nadal the break.
17:03 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal *2-3
17:01 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal *2-3
Nadal, who anyway takes a long time to serve, is further delayed with the wind blowing dust into the Spaniard's eyes. Federer, though, remains unaffected as a he shows cat-like reflexes to play a volleyed-jump shot beyond Nadal. At 40-30, Nadal plays a wild forehand after Federer pins him to the corner with his one-handed backhands. Another brilliant cross-court backhand gets him to breakpoint and he gets the break back after Nadal hits long.
16:56 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 1-3*
Nadal plays a sublime forehand which lands right of the edge of the line to win his first point of the game. Federer slaughters the ball with a powerful forehand and then gets on the scoreboard with a blistering ace as the crowd let out a huge roar.
16:51 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal *0-3
Nadal grabs an easy love-hold. Federer is not very happy with the windy conditions.
16:49 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 0-2*
This time it is Federer's turn to save a couple of break points as he catches Nadal by surprise with a deeper slice to Nadal's backhand with the Spaniard already on his way to the net. However, Nadal gets the break with some well-hit forehands to Federer's backhand. First blood to Nadal!
16:44 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal *0-1
Federer gets the first point of the match after the ball gets the edge of Nadal's racquet. Federer gets an early breakpoint with a delightful backhand winner. Nadal saves it. Federer saves a gamepoint with a thumping smash at the net. Federer revs up the crosscourt forehand but ends up overcooking it and Nadal gets the hold. That was a lengthy start to the match.
16:35 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 0-0*
Ready? Play! Defending champion Rafael Nadal will get us started
16:35 (IST)
Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal
Nadal is chasing a record-extending 12th Roland Garros title and will count on his superior record against Swiss Federer, especially on clay where he has beaten him 14 times.
The Spaniard’s sparkling run in Paris comes on the back of his Rome title win, which followed semi-final exits in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.
Road to SF
1st round: beat Hanfmann 6-2, 6-1, 6-3
2nd round: beat Maden 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
3rd round: beat Goffin 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
4th round: beat Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3
Quarter-finals: beat Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 6-3
16:34 (IST)
Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal
Federer, who skipped the French Open three years in a row after a quarter-final exit in 2015, has breezed into the final four dropping only one set against compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the previous round.
The 37-year-old has never beaten Nadal at Roland Garros in five previous attempts, which includes four finals — the last in 2011.
Road to SF
1st round: beat Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4
2nd round: beat Otte 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
3rd round: beat Rudd 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8)
4th round: beat Mayer 6-2, 6-3, 6-3
Quarter-finals: beat Wawrinka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4
16:34 (IST)
Roger Federe vs Rafael Nadal
No time to breath as the tennis action from Roland Garros continues with the men's semi-finals! First up, it's Federer vs Nadal No 39!
Read Musab Abid's preview of the classic clash here.
16:31 (IST)
The 2019 French Open women's singles final!
Ashliegh Barty (8) vs Marketa Vondrousova
16:31 (IST)
Ashleigh Barty beats Amanda Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 to reach her first Grand Slam final!
At 15-0, Barty produces a delightful sliced forehand winner which lands right on the line much to Anisimova's shock. She brings up a triple match point with an ace but Anisimova saves one and saves a second with an unbelievable drop shot. Barty though finally gets the better of her young oppponent to reach her first Grand Slam final! This has been one heck of a match! Take a bow Ash Barty and Amanda Anisimova!
16:27 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, *5-3
Barty gets a double match point but Anisimova extends the match by somehow getting the hold. Barty will now serve for the match.
16:26 (IST)
Marketa Vondrousova beats Johanna Konta 7-5. 7-6 (2) to reach the final!
What a win for the 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova! She was down in both sets but fought her way back into the match to pip Johanna Konta to the French Open final and break British hearts in the process!
16:23 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, 5-2*; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, 6-6 (2-5*)
Barty gets a tricky hold to move within a game of reaching the final.
Vondrousova comes up with the shot of the match to go 5-2 up in the tie-breaker! She was at full stretch and wide off the line but with some devilish wrist work, fires in a screamer of a forehand winner.
16:19 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, *4-2; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, 6-6 (1-2*)
Vondrousova gets the first mini-break but Konta wins one point with an absolute ripper of a backhand.
16:17 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, *4-2; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, 6-6 (0-0*)
The duo exchange a couple of slices in the first point which Barty wins after Anisimova slices wide. She goes 0-30 down after missing a volley at the net. Barty loses the next point after netting her slice. The Australian though gets the break to win her fourth game in a row!
Konta holds her nerves and plays a good service game to force the tie-breaker in the second set
16:14 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, 3-2*; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, *5-6
Barty gets an easy hold to 15.
Marketa Vondrousova wins her third game in a row with a comfortable love-hold.
16:11 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, *2-2; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, 5-5*
Barty sets up a double break point, one of which Anisimova saves with a clean winner. She saves the second one after Barty hits a forehand long. Barty gets another bite at the apple after an Anisimova backhand floats wide. Barty gets the break back with a stunning running forehand crosscourt winner. There is light rain but not enough to stop the match. The umpire asks both players if they want to stop but neither wants to and we continue with this semi-final.
Konta, once again loses her serve while serving for the set!
16:05 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, 2-1*; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, *5-4
The ball was swerving a bit due to the wind in the first rally but Barty did well to control it and win the point. She then follows it up with two double faults. A wide forehand from Barty gives Anisimova a break point. The American pulls out another good drop shot to get the first break of the decider.
Konta, meanwhile, will serve for the second set.
16:01 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, *1-1; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, 4-3*
Barty wins the first point with a well-taken volley. Anisimova wins the next point with a service winner and follows it up with a couple of deep shots to Barty's forehand as she gets an easy hold.
15:59 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, 1-0*; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, *4-3
Barty comes up with a clutch ace down the T to save a break point and then follows it up with a forehand winner to win a well-constructed point. A wide backhand gets the scores back to deuce. Anisimova defends really well on the baseline but ultimately loses the point. She then produces a brilliant crosscourt backhand winner to win the next point. Barty sets up another gamepoint with an ace but fails to convert it. Barty uses the sliced backhands very well and finally gets the hold.
15:51 (IST)
Ashleigh Barty wins the second set 6-3 to level the match at 1-1!
The errors are creeping back into Anisimova's game as she gifts Barty a triple break point with a double fault. Barty seals the break and the second set with a winner at the net. The Australian was down three games but won six in a row to win the second set!
15:49 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 5-3*; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, 3-1*
Barty consolidates her break with an easy hold.
Konta does the same against Vondrousova.
15:45 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, *4-3; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, *2-1
At 15-15, Barty picks up Anisimova's drop shot and plays a sliced backhand winner of her own. She is ensuring her slices to Anisimova's backhand are deep and that sets up a double break point for the Australian eighth seed. She gets the break at the second time of asking to win her fourth game in a row and lead for the first time in the second set.
15:42 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 3-3*; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, *2-1
Barty finally hitting some shots deeper on Anisimova's backhand. She's also hitting her first serves deeper and with much more kick. Barty gets the hold after Anisimova nets an easy backhand.
Meanwhile, Konta gets the first break of the second set to take a 2-1 lead.
15:39 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, *2-3; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, 1-1*
Great reaction from Barty to stop Anisimova's surge with a crucial break. She desperately needed that. To her credit, she never looked flustered even as Anisimova was winning points on a canter.
Konta wins her first game in six with a hold.
15:36 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 1-3*; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, *0-1
Anisimova pulls out an outrageous sliced backhand passing winner on the second point. Her confidence is sky-high right now. Barty meanwhile finally gets on the scoreboard with a hold.
Vondrousova gets a comfortable hold to begin the second set.
15:33 (IST)
Marketa Vondrousova wins first set 7-5 against Jo Konta!
It is turning out to be a day of comebacks from teenagers as Marketa Vondrousova clinches the first set 7-5 against Jo Konta! She was down two breaks but saved two set points and completed her comeback to win the first set!
15:30 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, *0-3; Konta vs Vondrousova *5-6
Make that 17 points in a row for Amanda Anisimova! She gets another love-hold to take a 3-0 lead!
15:29 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 0-2*; Konta vs Vondrousova *5-6
Anisimova wins her thirteenth point in a row to break Barty to love to go 2-0 up! Ash Barty has been blown away by the American teen!
15:28 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, *0-1; Konta vs Vondrousova *5-6
The momentum is clearly on Anisimova's side as she starts the second set with a love-hold.
Over on Simone Mathieu, the other teenager, Marketa Vondrousova breaks Konta and then holds her serve to take the lead for the first time in the match. She is now a game away from winning the first set.
15:25 (IST)
Amanda Anisimova fights back to claim first set 7-6 (4)!
This was a stunning comeback from the 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova! She was down five games and two set point but fought back incredibly to win six games in a row and then clinch the first set in a tie-break.
15:22 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-6, (4-5*); Konta vs Vondrousova *5-4
Barty misses her drop shot to allows Anisimova to go one mini-break up.
15:21 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-6, (4-2*); Konta vs Vondrousova *5-4
Barty takes a 4-2 lead after breaking Anisimova twice in the tie-breaker.
Vondrousova three set points to stay in the set. Konta, though, will now serve for the first set.
15:17 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-6, (*0-0); Konta vs Vondrousova 5-3*
Anisimova creams her fifth forehand winner to get to 15-15. She wins the next point but Barty levels the scores by cramping Anisimova for space with a deep slice. The Aussie gets a break point after Anisimova nets her drop shot. But the American sends in a good serve to get to deuce. Barty gets on the attack and uses her forehand to set up a smash winner. Barty tries to lob Anisimova but fails to squander another break point. She sets up a third break point by attacking Anisimova's second serve but misses her slice on break point. Anisimova gifts Barty another break point. The Aussie defends well and finally gets the break to force the tie-breaker.
15:11 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 5-6*; Konta vs Vondrousova *4-3
Make that six games in a row for Anisimova as she breaks Barty once again! She will now serve for the first set of the match!
15:10 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova *5-5; Konta vs Vondrousova *4-3
Barty takes a 30-0 lead with a clean forehand winner off an Anisimova drop shot. But the American forces her way back into the game and levels the score with a service winner. This is some turnaround from the 17-year-old! She was two points away from losing the set but has gone on to win five games in a row to come back in the match.
15:05 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 5-4*; Konta vs Vondrousova *3-2
Anisimova hits a crunching forehand winner on the second point to remind everyone of how she got to the semi-finals. Barty fires in a service winner to get a 30-15 and plays a good drop shot on the next point. However, Anisimova gets to it in quick time to send in a forehand winner which lands right in the corner to get a break point. Barty saves it with a powerful backhand. Anisimova attacks Barty's backhand on the second serve and gets another break point and gets another break to get the set back on serve.
Konta retakes her lead by breaking Vondrousova once again.
15:00 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova *5-3; Konta vs Vondrousova 2-2
A much better service game from Anisimova as she finally gets her backhand firing again. Gets the hold to continue her comeback
After a lengthy game, Vondrousova finally gets the break at the fifth time of asking to get back on serve.
14:58 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 5-2*; Konta vs Vondrousova *2-1
Barty begins with a double fault. On the next point, Anisimova, who was absolutely crushing her backhands against Halep, nets one with Barty nowhere in the picture. A point later, she plays yet another disguised drop shot to set up a double break point. Barty saves one break point but hits her forehand long to lose her first service game this match. Can Anisimova build on this and mount a comeback?
Meanwhile on Court Simone Mathieu, Konta and Vondrousova are locked in a marathon game with the Briton already saving four break points.
14:54 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova *5-1; Konta vs Vondrousova *2-1
Barty hits some excellent returns to set up her points. She gets to a double set point but Anisimova claws her way back into the match. She gets to gamepoint and then pulls out a sublime drop shot which Barty stumble to get to and hits it long. Anisimova avoids the bagel but Barty will now serve for the first set.
14:51 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 5-0*; Konta vs Vondrousova *2-1
14:50 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 5-0*; Konta vs Vondrousova *2-1
14:49 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 5-0*; Konta vs Vondrousova *2-1
Finally some signs of the Anisimova from the quarter-final against Halep as she plays a cleverly disguised drop shot to win only her second point in 15. Barty powers on with her serve and takes a 5-0 lead with a powerful backhand winner down the line.
Vondrousova gets on the scoreboard with a tricky hold.
14:46 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova *4-0; Konta vs Vondrousova *2-0
This is poor start from Anisimova here. She hasn't found her range today. She commits a double fault on the second point and hands Barty a triple break point with a long forehand. Barty sea;s the break with a sumptuous drop shot. The Aussie is on fire!
14:44 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 3-0*; Konta vs Vondrousova 2-0*
Barty has started very strongly and Anisimova needs to find her rhythm quickly. Barty breezes through her service game to get a love-hold.
Konta wins her eighth point in a row to get a love-hold to consolidate her love-break.