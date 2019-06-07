French Open 2019 Semis LIVE score: 11-time winner Rafael Nadal through to final after beating Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal rekindles tennis' greatest rivalry when he faces Roger Federer in the Roland Garros semi-finals on Friday, admitting his status as overwhelming favourite ignores the "trouble" he could face from the rejuvenated Swiss.
Defending champion Nadal is chasing a 12th title on the crushed red brick of Paris where he has lost just twice in 93 matches. Five of those wins have come against Federer, including four finals.
Federer, the champion in 2009, is playing the French Open for the first time in four years. Furthermore, the 37-year-old has only beaten Nadal twice on clay, with his most recent win coming 10 years ago at altitude in Madrid.
In the other men's singles semi-final, Novak Djokovic takes on Dominic Thiem. Thursday’s victory over Zverev was a 26th consecutive one in Grand Slam action for Djokovic, and it will take a mammoth effort to end that run.
The man tasked next with stopping him is Austrian Dominic Thiem who, at world number four, is ranked one place higher than Thursday’s victim. Thiem was himself ruthless, dispatching Russian Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-4 6-2.
Johanna Konta became the first British woman in 36 years to reach the semi-finals by sweeping past seventh-seeded Sloane Stephens, last year's runner-up, 6-1, 6-4 to set up a tie against Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova.
The 28-year-old Konta had not won a match at Roland Garros in any of her previous four visits.
But now she has emulated Jo Durie who was the last British woman to make the French Open semi-finals in 1983.
The 19-year-old Vondrousova battled past Croatian 31st Petra Martic 7-6 (7/1), 7-5. "She had beaten me four times before but I think Roland Garros must be my lucky place," said the Czech after securing victory on a fourth match point.
17-year-old Amanda Anisimova stunned defending champion Simona Halep to set up a semi-final clash against Ashleigh Barty.
With her crafty style, full of slices, topspin, dropshots and net approaches, the 23-year-old Australian Barty drove Madison Keys to despair at times in a 6-3 7-5 win to advance to her first Grand Slam semi-final
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:07 (IST)
Roger Federer exits the French Open to a well-desered standing ovation.
19:06 (IST)
Rafael Nadal beats Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach 12th Roland Garros final!
The King of Clay marches on into his 12th French Open final with a crushing win over rival Roger Federer. Nadal didn't put a foot wrong today and gets his 24th win over Federer in 39 meetings. The 37-year-old Swiss maestro had a very good return to the clay at Roland Garros after three years away from it. He dropped only a single set on his way to the semi-final but was undone against the undisputed Master of clay.
19:00 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, 2-5*
18:57 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, 2-5*
Federer digs an unbelievable point off the dirt to win his second game of the set and delay the inevitable by one more game.
18:52 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, *1-5
Nadal holds and is one game away from reaching the finals.
18:46 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, 1-4*
18:44 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, 1-4*
Nadal takes a two-break lead over Federer with an astonishing forehand winner off his ankles. The Spaniard has been magnificent today!
18:40 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, *1-3
Nadal is in the zone right now. He somehow gets to a Federer backhand wide off the line and then goes on the win the second point for a 30-0 lead with a bruising forehand winner. Nadal plays an excellent serve out wide which Federer returns with difficult. He see Nadal advancing to the net on the next shot and hits a magnificent lob over Nadal which the now backtracking Spaniard can't reach. Stunning from the Swiss maestro. Nadal brings up game point with an unplayable running backhand and seals the hold with an ace down the T.
18:35 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, 1-2*
Wow!
18:35 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, 1-2*
Nadal begins the game with a backhand passing winner on the volley. Federer serves and volleys but just as ball spins away from him as he went to hit the winner. Good control from the Swiss. But Nadal wins the next points to bring a double break point. Federer advances to the net but the ball hits the tape catching Federer off-guard and he nets the ball. Nadal gets the early break in the third set. Nothing is going Federer's way at the moment.
18:31 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, *1-1
Nadal plays out a quick love-hold.
18:28 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-6, 1-0*
Nadal has carried the momentum from the second set into the third as gets a break point in the first game itself. Federer holds on to serve out the game.
18:22 (IST)
Rafael Nadal wins the second set 6-4 against Roger Federer!
Nadal wastes no time in winning the second set and taking a 2-0 lead. The job has just become more difficult for the 37-year-old Roger Federer.
18:19 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-5*
Nadal comes back from 40-0 to deuce. A couple of backhand errors from Federer helps his opponent. Nadal brings up break point by wrong-footing Federer with a clean forehand winner down the line. Nadal displays his supreme athleticism and reflexes to get to a Federer drop shot and then respond with a volleyed winner on the next shot. Big, big break in the context of the match. Nadal will serve for the second set to take a huge 2-0 lead over Federer.
18:12 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, *4-4
Federer plays a crisp forehand winner which lands right in the corner to win the second point. He produces delicate drop shot which Nadal sprints to get to. Federer tries to lob Nadal with the Spaniard so close to the net. It doesn't have enough power or pace on it allowing Nadal an easy smash. Nadal then commits his first double fault of the match. The Spaniard then hits an unbelievable passing backhand to snatch the point from Federer. In the next rally, it is Federer who plays a crisp backhand passing winner down the line as the stadium erupts in chants of 'Roger! Roger!'. This game has seen some truly awesome shots and Nadal adds another one to it with a wonderful forehand winner. He is pumped as well and goes on to get the hold.
18:03 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 4-3*
Another routine service hold from Federer.
18:02 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, *3-3
It has been a couple of quick service holds from both players. This match is finely poised but Federer needs to break and win the set to have any chance of reaching the final.
17:56 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 3-2*
Nadal misses a running forehand as Federer gets an easy hold to 15.
17:54 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, *2-2
17:53 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, *2-2
Nadal holds to get the set back on serve.
17:48 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 2-1*
Nadal plays a clone of the crosscourt backhand winner from the last set to set up double break points. But Federer sends down two brilliant serves to save both. He gets the advantage but Nadal gets it back to deuce with a crisp forehand winner. In the next rally, Federer advances to the net and sends a smash straight at Rafa who then proceeds to slam a crushing forehand winner. Nadal breaks back!
17:41 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, *2-0
Stunning defence from Federer to stay in the point at 0-15! He stretches to the maximum to retrieve the ball millimetres off the ground on his way to winning the point. Nadal dishes out an ace but commits an error on the next point to give Federer a double break. Nadal uses his serve to save one but hits a backhand wide to give Federer the break.
17:36 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 1-0*
And that lob from the last game.
17:35 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 1-0*
This was the shot that won Rafa the first set. Glorious!
17:35 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, 1-0*
Nadal hits the tape and the ball loops kindly for Federer who plays a last-second drop shot. Nadal tries to get to it but the ball has little or no bounce and spins away from the Spaniard. At 30-15 and on the backfoot, Nadal stoops backwards and plays an audacious lob over Federer. Federer gets the hold to win the first game of the second set.
17:31 (IST)
17:29 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-6, *0-0
The court is being sprayed with water to settle dust and prevent this from happening again.
17:28 (IST)
Rafael Nadal wins the first set 6-3 against Roger Federer.
Huge swirls of dust rises up from the clay court as the wind picks up pace. At 15-15, Federer pounds at Nadal's forehand and finally manages to induce an error off it. Nadal attacks Federer's backhand and the Swiss, at full stretch, hits long. Nadal gets to set-point with a very good serve. The ball catches the tape and loops wide to get the scores to deuce. Nadal defends so well in the next rally and finally wins the point after Federer's backhand lands long. Nadal then wins the set with a stunning cross-court backhand. Scintillating stuff from the duo!
17:21 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 3-5*
Federer gets a quick-fire hold but Nadal will now serve for the first set.
17:17 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal *2-5
Nadal consolidates his break with a crucial hold. He is now a game away from winning the first set.
17:14 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 2-4*
Federer plays a couple of wild shots in his service game and falls behind by a break point. Nadal squanders it after landing his backhand just wide. He gets another chance after Federer's drop shot lands out. Federer is grunting! A sight rare as a blue moon. The grunting pays off as he saves the break point. However, he hits another forehand long to give a third break point for Nadal. Federer saves it with a deep serve which sets up an easy putaway. He gets to game point with a service winner. Both players show unreal reflexes at the net exchanging a couple of volleys before Federer bets his volley. Federer goes for a drop shot but once again plays it wide. He once again serves his way out of trouble. Nadal gets break point no 5 after Federer volley wide off a very good return to the ankles from Nadal. Federer escapes once again but then rushes into a forehand and sends the ball into the stands to give Nadal a sixth break point. Federer nets his forehand to give Nadal the break.
17:03 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal *2-3
17:01 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal *2-3
Nadal, who anyway takes a long time to serve, is further delayed with the wind blowing dust into the Spaniard's eyes. Federer, though, remains unaffected as a he shows cat-like reflexes to play a volleyed-jump shot beyond Nadal. At 40-30, Nadal plays a wild forehand after Federer pins him to the corner with his one-handed backhands. Another brilliant cross-court backhand gets him to breakpoint and he gets the break back after Nadal hits long.
16:56 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 1-3*
Nadal plays a sublime forehand which lands right of the edge of the line to win his first point of the game. Federer slaughters the ball with a powerful forehand and then gets on the scoreboard with a blistering ace as the crowd let out a huge roar.
16:51 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal *0-3
Nadal grabs an easy love-hold. Federer is not very happy with the windy conditions.
16:49 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 0-2*
This time it is Federer's turn to save a couple of break points as he catches Nadal by surprise with a deeper slice to Nadal's backhand with the Spaniard already on his way to the net. However, Nadal gets the break with some well-hit forehands to Federer's backhand. First blood to Nadal!
16:44 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal *0-1
Federer gets the first point of the match after the ball gets the edge of Nadal's racquet. Federer gets an early breakpoint with a delightful backhand winner. Nadal saves it. Federer saves a gamepoint with a thumping smash at the net. Federer revs up the crosscourt forehand but ends up overcooking it and Nadal gets the hold. That was a lengthy start to the match.
16:35 (IST)
Federer vs Nadal 0-0*
Ready? Play! Defending champion Rafael Nadal will get us started
16:35 (IST)
Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal
Nadal is chasing a record-extending 12th Roland Garros title and will count on his superior record against Swiss Federer, especially on clay where he has beaten him 14 times.
The Spaniard’s sparkling run in Paris comes on the back of his Rome title win, which followed semi-final exits in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.
Road to SF
1st round: beat Hanfmann 6-2, 6-1, 6-3
2nd round: beat Maden 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
3rd round: beat Goffin 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
4th round: beat Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3
Quarter-finals: beat Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 6-3
16:34 (IST)
Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal
Federer, who skipped the French Open three years in a row after a quarter-final exit in 2015, has breezed into the final four dropping only one set against compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the previous round.
The 37-year-old has never beaten Nadal at Roland Garros in five previous attempts, which includes four finals — the last in 2011.
Road to SF
1st round: beat Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4
2nd round: beat Otte 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
3rd round: beat Rudd 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8)
4th round: beat Mayer 6-2, 6-3, 6-3
Quarter-finals: beat Wawrinka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4
16:34 (IST)
Roger Federe vs Rafael Nadal
No time to breath as the tennis action from Roland Garros continues with the men's semi-finals! First up, it's Federer vs Nadal No 39!
Read Musab Abid's preview of the classic clash here.
16:31 (IST)
The 2019 French Open women's singles final!
Ashliegh Barty (8) vs Marketa Vondrousova
16:31 (IST)
Ashleigh Barty beats Amanda Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 to reach her first Grand Slam final!
At 15-0, Barty produces a delightful sliced forehand winner which lands right on the line much to Anisimova's shock. She brings up a triple match point with an ace but Anisimova saves one and saves a second with an unbelievable drop shot. Barty though finally gets the better of her young oppponent to reach her first Grand Slam final! This has been one heck of a match! Take a bow Ash Barty and Amanda Anisimova!
16:27 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, *5-3
Barty gets a double match point but Anisimova extends the match by somehow getting the hold. Barty will now serve for the match.
16:26 (IST)
Marketa Vondrousova beats Johanna Konta 7-5. 7-6 (2) to reach the final!
What a win for the 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova! She was down in both sets but fought her way back into the match to pip Johanna Konta to the French Open final and break British hearts in the process!
16:23 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, 5-2*; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, 6-6 (2-5*)
Barty gets a tricky hold to move within a game of reaching the final.
Vondrousova comes up with the shot of the match to go 5-2 up in the tie-breaker! She was at full stretch and wide off the line but with some devilish wrist work, fires in a screamer of a forehand winner.
16:19 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, *4-2; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, 6-6 (1-2*)
Vondrousova gets the first mini-break but Konta wins one point with an absolute ripper of a backhand.
16:17 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, *4-2; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, 6-6 (0-0*)
The duo exchange a couple of slices in the first point which Barty wins after Anisimova slices wide. She goes 0-30 down after missing a volley at the net. Barty loses the next point after netting her slice. The Australian though gets the break to win her fourth game in a row!
Konta holds her nerves and plays a good service game to force the tie-breaker in the second set
16:14 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, 3-2*; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, *5-6
Barty gets an easy hold to 15.
Marketa Vondrousova wins her third game in a row with a comfortable love-hold.
16:11 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 6-3, *2-2; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, 5-5*
Barty sets up a double break point, one of which Anisimova saves with a clean winner. She saves the second one after Barty hits a forehand long. Barty gets another bite at the apple after an Anisimova backhand floats wide. Barty gets the break back with a stunning running forehand crosscourt winner. There is light rain but not enough to stop the match. The umpire asks both players if they want to stop but neither wants to and we continue with this semi-final.
Konta, once again loses her serve while serving for the set!