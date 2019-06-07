French Open 2019 Semi finals LIVE score: Teenagers Amanda Anisimova, Marketa Vondrousova fight back to win first sets

Rafael Nadal rekindles tennis' greatest rivalry when he faces Roger Federer in the Roland Garros semi-finals on Friday, admitting his status as overwhelming favourite ignores the "trouble" he could face from the rejuvenated Swiss.
Defending champion Nadal is chasing a 12th title on the crushed red brick of Paris where he has lost just twice in 93 matches. Five of those wins have come against Federer, including four finals.
Federer, the champion in 2009, is playing the French Open for the first time in four years. Furthermore, the 37-year-old has only beaten Nadal twice on clay, with his most recent win coming 10 years ago at altitude in Madrid.
In the other men's singles semi-final, Novak Djokovic takes on Dominic Thiem. Thursday’s victory over Zverev was a 26th consecutive one in Grand Slam action for Djokovic, and it will take a mammoth effort to end that run.
The man tasked next with stopping him is Austrian Dominic Thiem who, at world number four, is ranked one place higher than Thursday’s victim. Thiem was himself ruthless, dispatching Russian Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-4 6-2.
Johanna Konta became the first British woman in 36 years to reach the semi-finals by sweeping past seventh-seeded Sloane Stephens, last year's runner-up, 6-1, 6-4 to set up a tie against Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova.
The 28-year-old Konta had not won a match at Roland Garros in any of her previous four visits.
But now she has emulated Jo Durie who was the last British woman to make the French Open semi-finals in 1983.
The 19-year-old Vondrousova battled past Croatian 31st Petra Martic 7-6 (7/1), 7-5. "She had beaten me four times before but I think Roland Garros must be my lucky place," said the Czech after securing victory on a fourth match point.
17-year-old Amanda Anisimova stunned defending champion Simona Halep to set up a semi-final clash against Ashleigh Barty.
With her crafty style, full of slices, topspin, dropshots and net approaches, the 23-year-old Australian Barty drove Madison Keys to despair at times in a 6-3 7-5 win to advance to her first Grand Slam semi-final
Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 15:45:50 IST
Highlights
Marketa Vondrousova wins first set 7-5 against Jo Konta!
It is turning out to be a day of comebacks from teenagers as Marketa Vondrousova clinches the first set 7-5 against Jo Konta! She was down two breaks but saved two set points and completed her comeback to win the first set!
Amanda Anisimova fights back to claim first set 7-6 (4)!
This was a stunning comeback from the 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova! She was down five games and two set point but fought back incredibly to win six games in a row and then clinch the first set in a tie-break.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
15:45 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, *4-3; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, *2-1
At 15-15, Barty picks up Anisimova's drop shot and plays a sliced backhand winner of her own. She is ensuring her slices to Anisimova's backhand are deep and that sets up a double break point for the Australian eighth seed. She gets the break at the second time of asking to win her fourth game in a row and lead for the first time in the second set.
15:42 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 3-3*; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, *2-1
Barty finally hitting some shots deeper on Anisimova's backhand. She's also hitting her first serves deeper and with much more kick. Barty gets the hold after Anisimova nets an easy backhand.
Meanwhile, Konta gets the first break of the second set to take a 2-1 lead.
15:39 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, *2-3; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, 1-1*
Great reaction from Barty to stop Anisimova's surge with a crucial break. She desperately needed that. To her credit, she never looked flustered even as Anisimova was winning points on a canter.
Konta wins her first game in six with a hold.
15:36 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 1-3*; Konta vs Vondrousova 5-7, *0-1
Anisimova pulls out an outrageous sliced backhand passing winner on the second point. Her confidence is sky-high right now. Barty meanwhile finally gets on the scoreboard with a hold.
Vondrousova gets a comfortable hold to begin the second set.
15:33 (IST)
15:30 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, *0-3; Konta vs Vondrousova *5-6
Make that 17 points in a row for Amanda Anisimova! She gets another love-hold to take a 3-0 lead!
15:29 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, 0-2*; Konta vs Vondrousova *5-6
Anisimova wins her thirteenth point in a row to break Barty to love to go 2-0 up! Ash Barty has been blown away by the American teen!
15:28 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-7, *0-1; Konta vs Vondrousova *5-6
The momentum is clearly on Anisimova's side as she starts the second set with a love-hold.
Over on Simone Mathieu, the other teenager, Marketa Vondrousova breaks Konta and then holds her serve to take the lead for the first time in the match. She is now a game away from winning the first set.
15:25 (IST)
15:22 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-6, (4-5*); Konta vs Vondrousova *5-4
Barty misses her drop shot to allows Anisimova to go one mini-break up.
15:21 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-6, (4-2*); Konta vs Vondrousova *5-4
Barty takes a 4-2 lead after breaking Anisimova twice in the tie-breaker.
Vondrousova three set points to stay in the set. Konta, though, will now serve for the first set.
15:17 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 6-6, (*0-0); Konta vs Vondrousova 5-3*
Anisimova creams her fifth forehand winner to get to 15-15. She wins the next point but Barty levels the scores by cramping Anisimova for space with a deep slice. The Aussie gets a break point after Anisimova nets her drop shot. But the American sends in a good serve to get to deuce. Barty gets on the attack and uses her forehand to set up a smash winner. Barty tries to lob Anisimova but fails to squander another break point. She sets up a third break point by attacking Anisimova's second serve but misses her slice on break point. Anisimova gifts Barty another break point. The Aussie defends well and finally gets the break to force the tie-breaker.
15:11 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 5-6*; Konta vs Vondrousova *4-3
Make that six games in a row for Anisimova as she breaks Barty once again! She will now serve for the first set of the match!
15:10 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova *5-5; Konta vs Vondrousova *4-3
Barty takes a 30-0 lead with a clean forehand winner off an Anisimova drop shot. But the American forces her way back into the game and levels the score with a service winner. This is some turnaround from the 17-year-old! She was two points away from losing the set but has gone on to win five games in a row to come back in the match.
15:05 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 5-4*; Konta vs Vondrousova *3-2
Anisimova hits a crunching forehand winner on the second point to remind everyone of how she got to the semi-finals. Barty fires in a service winner to get a 30-15 and plays a good drop shot on the next point. However, Anisimova gets to it in quick time to send in a forehand winner which lands right in the corner to get a break point. Barty saves it with a powerful backhand. Anisimova attacks Barty's backhand on the second serve and gets another break point and gets another break to get the set back on serve.
Konta retakes her lead by breaking Vondrousova once again.
15:00 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova *5-3; Konta vs Vondrousova 2-2
A much better service game from Anisimova as she finally gets her backhand firing again. Gets the hold to continue her comeback
After a lengthy game, Vondrousova finally gets the break at the fifth time of asking to get back on serve.
14:58 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 5-2*; Konta vs Vondrousova *2-1
Barty begins with a double fault. On the next point, Anisimova, who was absolutely crushing her backhands against Halep, nets one with Barty nowhere in the picture. A point later, she plays yet another disguised drop shot to set up a double break point. Barty saves one break point but hits her forehand long to lose her first service game this match. Can Anisimova build on this and mount a comeback?
Meanwhile on Court Simone Mathieu, Konta and Vondrousova are locked in a marathon game with the Briton already saving four break points.
14:54 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova *5-1; Konta vs Vondrousova *2-1
Barty hits some excellent returns to set up her points. She gets to a double set point but Anisimova claws her way back into the match. She gets to gamepoint and then pulls out a sublime drop shot which Barty stumble to get to and hits it long. Anisimova avoids the bagel but Barty will now serve for the first set.
14:51 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 5-0*; Konta vs Vondrousova *2-1
Finally some signs of the Anisimova from the quarter-final against Halep as she plays a cleverly disguised drop shot to win only her second point in 15. Barty powers on with her serve and takes a 5-0 lead with a powerful backhand winner down the line.
Vondrousova gets on the scoreboard with a tricky hold.
14:46 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova *4-0; Konta vs Vondrousova *2-0
This is poor start from Anisimova here. She hasn't found her range today. She commits a double fault on the second point and hands Barty a triple break point with a long forehand. Barty sea;s the break with a sumptuous drop shot. The Aussie is on fire!
14:44 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 3-0*; Konta vs Vondrousova 2-0*
Barty has started very strongly and Anisimova needs to find her rhythm quickly. Barty breezes through her service game to get a love-hold.
Konta wins her eighth point in a row to get a love-hold to consolidate her love-break.
14:41 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova *2-0; Konta vs Vondrousova *1-0
Barty comes up with two clean forehand winners to get a double break point early on. And she gets the break!
Jo Konta has started brightly on Simone Mathieu as she breaks Vondrousova in the first game!
14:38 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova 1-0*; Konta vs Vondrousova 0-0*
And Barty begins proceedings with a quick-fire love-hold.
14:36 (IST)
Barty vs Anisimova *0-0; Konta vs Vondrousova 0-0*
Read? Play! We're underway in the women's singles semi-finals under a gloomy Parisien sky.
14:32 (IST)
The players are out!
Ash Barty and Amanda Anisimova are out and warming up on Court Suzanne Lenglen as are Jo Konta and Marketa over on Court Simone Mathieu. Let's hope we don't lose any play due to rain.
14:29 (IST)
Johanna Konta vs Marketa Vondrousova
Czech Vondrousova, playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final, is aware of Konta’s battling qualities having lost to her in three sets when they met in the Rome quarter-finals last month.
The 19-year-old left-hander, along with fellow semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova, is bidding to become the first teenager to claim the Suzanne Lenglen cup since Iva Majoli in 1997.
Road to SF
1st round: beat Wang 6-4, 6-3
2nd round: beat Potapova 6-4, 6-0
3rd round: beat Suarez Navarro 6-4, 6-4
4th round: beat Sevastova 6-2, 6-0
Quarter-finals: beat Martic 7-6 (1), 7-5
14:11 (IST)
Johanna Konta vs Marketa Vondrousova
Konta arrived in Paris having never got past the first round in her last four attempts, but she has hit a purple patch to become the first British woman to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals since 1983.
The 28-year-old was at her dominant best in the quarter-finals where she thumped last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-1 6-4.
Road to SF
1st round: beat Lottner 6-4, 6-4
2nd round: beat Davis 6-2, 6-4
3rd round: beat Kuzmova 6-2, 6-1
4th round: beat Vekic 6-2, 6-4
Quarter-finals: beat Stephens 6-1, 6-
14:07 (IST)
Ashleigh Barty vs Amanda Anisimova
Teenager Anisimova was at her ruthless best against holder Simona Halep in the quarter-finals, sealing a thumping win to ensure there will be a new Roland Garros women’s champion.
The 17-year-old became the youngest American woman to make a Grand Slam semi-final since Venus Williams, who finished runner-up at the U.S. Open in 1997.
Road to SF
1st round: beat Tan 6-3, 6-1
2nd round: beat Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2
3rd round: beat Begu 7-6 (6), 6-4
4th round: beat Bolsova Zadoinov 6-3, 6-0
Quarter-finals: beat Halep 6-2, 6-4
14:04 (IST)
Ashleigh Barty vs Amanda Anisimova
Barty has made steady progress in Paris and outclassed American Madison Keys to become the first Australian woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Samantha Stosur in 2016.
The 23-year-old has had a sparkling recent run of form and is guaranteed to enter the top-five when the new world rankings are released after the tournament.
Road to SF
1st round: beat Pegula 6-3, 6-3
2nd round: beat Collins 7-5, 6-1
3rd round: beat Pekovic 6-3, 6-1
4th round: beat Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0
Quarter-finals: beat Keys 6-3, 7-5
13:57 (IST)
Ashleigh Barty vs Amanda Anisimova
This is the first Grand Slam semi-final appearance for both Barty and Anisimova, and in all likelihood the first of many. At the start of the tournament, nobody in their right mind would have predicted this semi-final matchup. But after the completion of five rounds, everybody would agree that these two players deserve the big stage more than any other player from their half of the draw.
Read more from Musab Abid's preview of the Barty-Anisimova showdown here.
13:42 (IST)
Sexism plagues French Open
We begin the day with controversy. The WTA and former tennis stars have come down strongly on the French Open organisers' decision to stage the two women's semi-finals on the outer courts instead of the main court, Philippe Chatrier as has been the tradition. Ash Barty and Amanda Anisimova will play on Court Suzanne Lenglen while Jo Konta and Marketa Vondrousova will have to play on Court Simonne Mathieu.
Amelie Mauresmo tweeted out her displeasure on not even scheduling one of the matches on centre court with the WTA also releasing a statement expressing its disappointment. Read more here.
13:32 (IST)
French Open 2019 semi-finals LIVE!
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the French Open semi-finals. It is a bright and sunny day here in Mumbai, the kind of weather we were hoping to get in Paris today. Unfortunately, weather forecasts predict that the French capital will have to brace for a rainy and gloomy day. With rain wreaking havoc on the schedule, both the men's and women's singles semi-finals will be played today. So stick around and keep your fingers crossed for an uninterrupted day of tennis.