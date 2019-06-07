French Open 2019 Semi finals LIVE score and updates: Inclement weather threatens last-four matches on Friday

Rafael Nadal rekindles tennis' greatest rivalry when he faces Roger Federer in the Roland Garros semi-finals on Friday, admitting his status as overwhelming favourite ignores the "trouble" he could face from the rejuvenated Swiss.
Defending champion Nadal is chasing a 12th title on the crushed red brick of Paris where he has lost just twice in 93 matches. Five of those wins have come against Federer, including four finals.
Federer, the champion in 2009, is playing the French Open for the first time in four years. Furthermore, the 37-year-old has only beaten Nadal twice on clay, with his most recent win coming 10 years ago at altitude in Madrid.
In the other men's singles semi-final, Novak Djokovic takes on Dominic Thiem. Thursday’s victory over Zverev was a 26th consecutive one in Grand Slam action for Djokovic, and it will take a mammoth effort to end that run.
The man tasked next with stopping him is Austrian Dominic Thiem who, at world number four, is ranked one place higher than Thursday’s victim. Thiem was himself ruthless, dispatching Russian Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-4 6-2.
Johanna Konta became the first British woman in 36 years to reach the semi-finals by sweeping past seventh-seeded Sloane Stephens, last year's runner-up, 6-1, 6-4 to set up a tie against Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova.
The 28-year-old Konta had not won a match at Roland Garros in any of her previous four visits.
But now she has emulated Jo Durie who was the last British woman to make the French Open semi-finals in 1983.
The 19-year-old Vondrousova battled past Croatian 31st Petra Martic 7-6 (7/1), 7-5. "She had beaten me four times before but I think Roland Garros must be my lucky place," said the Czech after securing victory on a fourth match point.
17-year-old Amanda Anisimova stunned defending champion Simona Halep to set up a semi-final clash against Ashleigh Barty.
With her crafty style, full of slices, topspin, dropshots and net approaches, the 23-year-old Australian Barty drove Madison Keys to despair at times in a 6-3 7-5 win to advance to her first Grand Slam semi-final
Johanna Konta vs Marketa Vondrousova
Czech Vondrousova, playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final, is aware of Konta’s battling qualities having lost to her in three sets when they met in the Rome quarter-finals last month.
The 19-year-old left-hander, along with fellow semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova, is bidding to become the first teenager to claim the Suzanne Lenglen cup since Iva Majoli in 1997.
Road to SF
1st round: beat Wang 6-4, 6-3
2nd round: beat Potapova 6-4, 6-0
3rd round: beat Suarez Navarro 6-4, 6-4
4th round: beat Sevastova 6-2, 6-0
Quarter-finals: beat Martic 7-6 (1), 7-5
Johanna Konta vs Marketa Vondrousova
Konta arrived in Paris having never got past the first round in her last four attempts, but she has hit a purple patch to become the first British woman to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals since 1983.
The 28-year-old was at her dominant best in the quarter-finals where she thumped last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-1 6-4.
Road to SF
1st round: beat Lottner 6-4, 6-4
2nd round: beat Davis 6-2, 6-4
3rd round: beat Kuzmova 6-2, 6-1
4th round: beat Vekic 6-2, 6-4
Quarter-finals: beat Stephens 6-1, 6-
Ashleigh Barty vs Amanda Anisimova
Teenager Anisimova was at her ruthless best against holder Simona Halep in the quarter-finals, sealing a thumping win to ensure there will be a new Roland Garros women’s champion.
The 17-year-old became the youngest American woman to make a Grand Slam semi-final since Venus Williams, who finished runner-up at the U.S. Open in 1997.
Road to SF
1st round: beat Tan 6-3, 6-1
2nd round: beat Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2
3rd round: beat Begu 7-6 (6), 6-4
4th round: beat Bolsova Zadoinov 6-3, 6-0
Quarter-finals: beat Halep 6-2, 6-4
Ashleigh Barty vs Amanda Anisimova
Barty has made steady progress in Paris and outclassed American Madison Keys to become the first Australian woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Samantha Stosur in 2016.
The 23-year-old has had a sparkling recent run of form and is guaranteed to enter the top-five when the new world rankings are released after the tournament.
Road to SF
1st round: beat Pegula 6-3, 6-3
2nd round: beat Collins 7-5, 6-1
3rd round: beat Pekovic 6-3, 6-1
4th round: beat Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0
Quarter-finals: beat Keys 6-3, 7-5
Ashleigh Barty vs Amanda Anisimova
This is the first Grand Slam semi-final appearance for both Barty and Anisimova, and in all likelihood the first of many. At the start of the tournament, nobody in their right mind would have predicted this semi-final matchup. But after the completion of five rounds, everybody would agree that these two players deserve the big stage more than any other player from their half of the draw.
Read more from Musab Abid's preview of the Barty-Anisimova showdown here.
Sexism plagues French Open
We begin the day with controversy. The WTA and former tennis stars have come down strongly on the French Open organisers' decision to stage the two women's semi-finals on the outer courts instead of the main court, Philippe Chatrier as has been the tradition. Ash Barty and Amanda Anisimova will play on Court Suzanne Lenglen while Jo Konta and Marketa Vondrousova will have to play on Court Simonne Mathieu.
Amelie Mauresmo tweeted out her displeasure on not even scheduling one of the matches on centre court with the WTA also releasing a statement expressing its disappointment. Read more here.
French Open 2019 semi-finals LIVE!
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the French Open semi-finals. It is a bright and sunny day here in Mumbai, the kind of weather we were hoping to get in Paris today. Unfortunately, weather forecasts predict that the French capital will have to brace for a rainy and gloomy day. With rain wreaking havoc on the schedule, both the men's and women's singles semi-finals will be played today. So stick around and keep your fingers crossed for an uninterrupted day of tennis.