French Open 2019: Rohan Bopanna-Marius Copil stun sixth seed pair of Raven Klaasen, Michael Venus to reach second round

Sports Press Trust of India May 29, 2019 00:06:45 IST

Paris: Making a stupendous start to the French Open, India's Rohan Bopanna and his Romanian partner Marius Copil knocked out sixth-seeded Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus with a straight-set win in the first round on Tuesday.

File image of Rohan Bopanna. Getty Images

The unseeded Bopanna and Copil sent the South African-Kiwi pair packing with a 6-3 7-6 (1) win in the first round, which lasted one hour and 18 minutes.

Bopanna, who recently became father to a baby girl, and his partner saved all three break points they faced in the match and converted one of the three chances they earned.

Bopanna had reached the quarter-final here last year and is thus saving 360 points.

Divij Sharan and Leander Paes are other Indians featuring in the men's doubles with their respective partners.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 00:06:45 IST

