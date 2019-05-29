French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal storms into third round with convincing win over German qualifier Yannick Maden

Paris: Rafael Nadal powered into the French Open third round on Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over German qualifier Yannick Maden to continue his bid for a 12th Roland Garros title.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion was in dominant form for the majority of the match and will play Belgian 27th seed David Goffin for a place in the second week.

Nadal's win-loss record at the French Open now reads an astounding 88-2.

"He (Maden) is a good player. He had already won four matches so was full of confidence," he said. "For me, it was an important victory."

The 32-year-old Spaniard wasted little time in wrapping up the first two sets on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

World No 114 Maden may have briefly allowed himself to dream of an outrageous upset when he broke twice to level at 3-3 and then 4-4 in the third set, but Nadal put him back in his place with two quick games to seal victory.

Nadal appears to be hitting form at just the right time, after following three consecutive semi-final defeats on clay with the Italian Open title before arriving in Paris.

He finished the match with 43 winners against just 23 unforced errors as Maden simply could not live with his illustrious opponent.