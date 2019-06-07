French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic's semi-final clash with Dominic Thiem suspended due to rain; match to continue on Saturday

Paris: Novak Djokovic's Roland Garros semi-final clash with Dominic Thiem was halted by rain during the third set on Friday, after strong winds had also played havoc with the match.

Austrian fourth seed Thiem led 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 against the world number one when the players left Court Philippe Chatrier.

The semi-final had earlier been briefly suspended due to a shower, but the second time the rains came the court had to be covered.

The winner will play Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final, after the 11-time champion beat old rival Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 earlier on Friday.

