French Open 2019: Naomi Osaka underscores value of sticking to one's strengths in high-quality win over Victoria Azarenka

If Naomi Osaka had been allowed to talk to her coach after going down a set and a break against Victoria Azarenka, what would she have been told by him? Probably something generic like, “Be more aggressive” or “Change things up”. That’s what most coaches say when tasked with helping their charge out of a hole, and what most players think they want to hear.

Fortunately for Osaka, the Grand Slams don’t permit on-court coaching. I say ‘fortunately’, because she didn’t change much or try to be more aggressive despite being in a seemingly hopeless situation against an in-form opponent. Instead, she just trusted her instincts and stuck to her strengths.

And she has another come-from-behind win to show for it.

Osaka’s struggles since winning the Australian Open earlier this year have been well-documented. A much-publicised split with coach Sascha Bajin was followed by a string of early losses. When she entered the clay swing — her least favorite part of the year by far — not many expected her to do much damage.

But as unfavorable as clay is to Osaka’s game, she showed definite signs of progress in the events leading up to Roland Garros. A semi-final finish in Stuttgart was followed by twin quarter-final appearances in Madrid and Rome. She wasn’t being a world-beater on clay, but she was certainly being competitive.

Against Azarenka in the second round, Osaka still betrayed a few signs of discomfort on the slow surface. She didn’t slide nearly as well as traditional claycourters do, she didn’t try too many variations to make her opponent move up and down the court, and she didn’t take much pace off her first serve even when her second delivery was getting pummelled. Most damningly, she didn’t try putting more spin on her crosscourt forehand when pushed wide, and that was exposed to perfection by Azarenka over the first set and a half.

Osaka’s crosscourt forehand is, by all accounts, one of her biggest strengths. On quick surfaces, she can take the ball early and smack it back so hard that her opponents are often left flat-footed. It’s not even unpredictable, as she rarely goes for the down-the-line change-up, but it is hit with enough precision to beat practically any player for pace.

Except that it wasn’t quite working the way she wanted to in the first half of her match on Thursday. Azarenka herself is a master at creating sharp angles that open up the court, and she forced Osaka to net more than her fair share of crosscourt forehands in the early going.

The Japanese didn’t do much wrong in that period; she was just being outplayed by an opponent playing lights-out tennis. And her predicament was made worse by the fact that she couldn’t summon her bail-out weapon — the crosscourt forehand — frequently enough to make a difference.

Naomi Osaka's battle with Victoria Azarenka did not disappoint. 🔥 Get the post-match breakdown from the winner herself. #RG19 pic.twitter.com/E3G9jxfe6z — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2019

Most other players would’ve tried putting more safety on the shot after being undone by it so often. Some might have even given up all hope of making a comeback into the match. Osaka did neither of those things.

She kept trusting her favorite shot, and by the middle of the second set, she slowly started to turn the tables with it. A little more precision, a little more depth, a little more pace — that was all she needed to make the forehand-to-forehand exchanges competitive again.

There was some terrific ball-striking from both women in the second set, and it was almost impossible to predict the winner until the final set point was won. And that set point was won in characteristically bold fashion. Osaka had been persisting with the crosscourt backhand for the most part due to the famed unreliability of her down-the-line one, but when presented with a short ball on that big point, she let fly on a down-the-line bullet.

The World No 1 was the odds-on favorite the moment the match went to a decider, and right on cue, she promptly built a 5-1 lead and went up a match point. But the exhilarating contest was destined to have everything, so there was one final twist to keep us all captivated a little bit longer.

With the finish line in sight, Osaka suddenly lost the shape on her groundstrokes and started making nervy errors. Azarenka took full advantage of the choke and won two games in a row; the Belarusian has never really learned to quit even after all the losses and heartbreaks of the last few years, and seemed prepared to fight till her breath gave out.

At 5-3, there was now substantial pressure on the Japanese as she tried to serve for the match a second, and possibly last, time. She quickly lost another three points, and Azarenka had a chance to get the set back on level terms.

Osaka missed her first serve. Then she missed a second serve too, or so we (and Azarenka thought). But the linesperson failed to make the out call, and the Belarusian realised a split second too late that she should have stopped play immediately after the serve. Instead, she made the fatal mistake of continuing with the point — and lost it.

Osaka had completed the choke job, but Azarenka’s faulty decision-making meant that she couldn’t get the break even though it was technically hers. And at the Grand Slam level, you rarely get second chances in such big moments.

The Japanese didn’t look back from that reprieve. She hammered an ace into the corner on the very next point, before eliciting another error from Azarenka to finish the job.

The match lived up to its hype, and then some. Osaka finished with a staggering 52 winners against 43 unforced errors, and Azarenka herself blasted as many as 35 winners. This was practically hardcourt tennis on a claycourt, which is probably an encouraging sign for Azarenka.

The two-time Australian Open champion couldn’t find a way through despite controlling the match for nearly two full sets, but with the quick-surface part of the calendar coming up she would be happy to know that she can still bring her absolute best to the biggest stage.

As for Osaka, she lives to fight another day, claycourt limitations and all. Sure, her charmed run at Roland Garros could come to a swift end if she runs into an opponent powerful enough to expose her slide-less movement on the surface. But armed with the confidence of 16 consecutive Slam wins under her belt, she seems to have forgotten how to lose. That’s a powerful tool to have no matter who or where you’re playing.

There’s also the small matter of just how potent Osaka’s strengths are. That clutch serve, and that crosscourt forehand, can do significant damage on any court in the world. And when she’s left to her own devices and backed into a corner, you know she’ll trust those strengths to the hilt — much to the detriment of her opponents.