French Open 2019: From dominating juniors to winning Slams, Twitter hails Ash Barty's first Major title at Roland Garros

Ashleigh Barty claimed her first Grand Slam title when she crushed Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 6-3 on Saturday to become the first Australian woman in 46 years to win the French Open singles.

Eighth seed Barty joins 1969, 1970 and 1973 champion Margaret Court and 1971 winner Evonne Goolagong-Cawley on the list of Australian women who have lifted the trophy here in the professional era.

Barty raced to a 4-0 lead as she breezed through the opening set, taking full advantage of 19-year-old Vondrousova's early jitters.

Vondrousova, who was hoping to become the first teenager to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Iva Majoli in 1997, offered more of a challenge in the second set, but Barty was always in control.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Barty's first Grand Slam title

This girl kicked mine and everyone else‘s ass this fortnight @ashbar96 (photocredit @FortyDeuceTwits) 🙌🏻 Already holding that trophy like a champ! pic.twitter.com/Ex13KMhMdV — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) June 8, 2019

Massive CONGRATULATIONS to @ashbar96 on your incredible win today! So happy and proud of you!!Always knew you would achieve this incredible success! You have such a gift and determination and now the trophy to show… https://t.co/6OVxLCDPBv — Samantha Stosur (@bambamsam30) June 8, 2019

.@ashbar96 will rise to @WTA World No.2 on Monday, the highest-ranked Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong Cawley on December 6, 1976. pic.twitter.com/cZ0ChIVO4J — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 8, 2019

48 years ago, Evonne Goolagong Cawley inspired a generation of young Aboriginal Australian girls and boys to pursue the sport of tennis when she won the French Open. Today, Ash Barty follows in her footsteps and inspires thousands more to chase their dreams. Ash, take a bow #RG19 pic.twitter.com/L3HZ5HaOrO — Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) June 8, 2019

Congrats @ashbar96 nothing changed, you were dominating juniors and now winning slams. pic.twitter.com/D6t902DKxs — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 8, 2019

With inputs from Reuters

