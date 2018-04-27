French Open 2018: Yuki Bhambri says being patient in long rallies will be key to his Roland Garros campaign

New Delhi: Clay is not his preferred surface but Yuki Bhambri says he is ready for the French Open challenge and staying patient during long rallies will be key for his maiden campaign at the Roland Garros.

Yuki broke back into top-100 just ahead of French Open cut-off date, earning a direct entry into the main draw in the second major of the season for the first time in his career.

He had played qualifiers of the clay court Grand Slam back in 2015, losing in the second round.

"I will play warm up event in Geneva (last red clay event before French Open). Also, I will reach there one week before (to get acclimatised). The traditional French Open courts are not that slow, compared to other clay courts. I have nothing to lose," Yuki said on the sidelines of a event to showcase French Open singles trophies.

"The movement and getting used to sliding will crucial. I have to stay patient during long rallies. That will be key. You have to play 3-4-5 shots before you to set up point," the 25-year-old, who was presented a luxury Longines watch by the Swiss based company, said.

Yuki, ranked 83, still has some hard court events to play in Korea before he gets into the clay court events.

"I want to push rankings hard," Yuki, nominated by AITA for Arjuna award, said.

Asked about the recent findings suspecting wide-spread match fixing at lower level tournaments, Yuki said, "There are not much details. But every sport has its problem, there is no sport which does not have its own set of issues. The authorities have done a good job by keeping tennis clean."

The Delhi lad said he has not come across any Indian involved in corruption.