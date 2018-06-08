French Open 2018 women's final: When and where to watch Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

World number one Simona Halep gets a fourth chance to finally win a Grand Slam title when she starts as favourite in the French Open final against American Sloane Stephens on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has pedigree on clay, knows what it feels like to step out on Court Philippe Chatrier to contest the title match and holds a 5-2 winning record over Stephens.

She is also playing arguably the best tennis of her career.

There is one major sticking point though, Halep has always fallen just short when the big prizes have been tantalisingly within reach — twice in the French Open final and also in this year’s Australian Open final.

Tenth seed Stephens, the first American not called Williams to reach the Roland Garros final since Jennifer Capriati in 2001, by contrast has a perfect record in Grand Slam finals having beaten friend Madison Keys to win last year’s US Open.

A year ago Stephens, 25, could hardly have imagined contesting Grand Slam finals — let alone having won one already by the time she turned up in Paris this year.

After the 2016 Rio Olympics she spent nearly a year sidelined with a foot injury and did not play at last year’s French Open. As comebacks go, it has been remarkable.

Here's all you need to know about watching the French Open women's single final live.

When and where will be the French Open 2018 women's final be played?

The match between Halep and Stephens will be played on 9 June in Paris in France. The final starts at 6.30 pm IST.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

In India, Star Sports hold the broadcast rights for French Open 2018. Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD will telecast the women's final.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

Halep vs Stephens can be live streamed on hotstar.com

With inputs from Reuters