You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

French Open 2018: Williams sisters out of tournament after losing to Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez

Sports AFP Jun 04, 2018 08:19:19 IST

Paris: Serena and Venus Williams were trounced in the deciding set as they were dumped out of the women's doubles event at the French Open on Sunday by third seed pair of  Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

Serena Williams and her sister Venus in action against Slovenia's Andreja Klepac and Spain's Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez. AFP

Serena Williams and her sister Venus in action against Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez. AFP

Klepac, who belongs from Slovenia and Spain's Martinez Sanchez – a former Italian Open singles champion  – won the match 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0.

The Williams sisters have claimed 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together since winning the French Open in 1999, but bowed out at the last-16 stage on Court One.


Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 08:19 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores