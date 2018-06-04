French Open 2018: Williams sisters out of tournament after losing to Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez

Paris: Serena and Venus Williams were trounced in the deciding set as they were dumped out of the women's doubles event at the French Open on Sunday by third seed pair of Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

Klepac, who belongs from Slovenia and Spain's Martinez Sanchez – a former Italian Open singles champion – won the match 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0.

The Williams sisters have claimed 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together since winning the French Open in 1999, but bowed out at the last-16 stage on Court One.