When the French Open final was played a year ago, Sloane Stephens was nowhere near Roland Garros. She was in Chicago with coach Kamau Murray, working her way back from a foot injury that required surgery and sidelined her for 11 months.

"Indoors on a hard court. Getting ready for grass. Barely walking. Playing tennis next to a bunch of five and six-year-old screaming kids," Murray recalled. "So to be here from there, I think, is rewarding, because those times were not easy."

The times are good now. Stephens closed in on her second Grand Slam title by beating pal Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday in the first all-American semi-final at the French Open since 2002. It also was a rematch of the US Open final won by Stephens last September.

"It's always hard playing someone from your country and such a good friend," Stephens said, "so I was really pleased to be able to get through that and play some good tennis."

The 10th-seeded Stephens' opponent in Saturday's final will be Simona Halep, who emphatically ended the impressive French Open run of 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza by defeating her 6-1, 6-4.

Halep, who assured herself of retaining the No 1 ranking with the victory, earned a fourth chance to win her first major title.

She twice has lost in the final at Roland Garros — to Maria Sharapova in 2014 and to Jelena Ostapenko in 2017 — and was the runner-up to Caroline Wozniacki at the Australian Open in January.

Stephens enters Saturday's French Open final against No 1 Halep with a 6-0 record in tournament title matches.

"I'm pretty calm on the court all the time, I'd say. I don't get too up, too down," Stephens said. "I think that it has helped me."

Halep, meanwhile, is 0-3 with a Grand Slam trophy at stake.

"Hopefully," Halep said, "tomorrow, I will be better than previous ones."

Here's something the women who meet for the championship at Roland Garros do have in common: They rarely seem to let a point end quickly.

Halep, a 26-year-old Romanian, and the 10th-seeded Stephens, a 25-year-old American, are among the best there is right now at using instinct and speed to track down tough-to-reach shots and force opponents to hit another.

And that's not to say they're merely content to push balls back. Both have learned to pick the right spots to be aggressive and are quite capable of switching from retriever to attacker in a blink.

Their contrasting personalities and similar styles of play promise an intriguing final at Roland Garros on Saturday.

With inputs from agencies