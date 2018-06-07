Defending champion Rafael Nadal faced an anxious night after rain intervened with him trailing Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in his French Open quarter-final on Wednesday.
Eleventh seed Schwartzman snapped Nadal’s run of winning 37 consecutive completed sets at Roland Garros when he took the opener 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Spaniard Nadal, bidding for an 11th title on the Parisian clay, also trailed by a break in the second set as Schwartzman threatened a huge shock, but after a rain stoppage, Nadal returned to court to move 5-3 ahead in the second set.
Another rain delay sent the players off court and shortly afterwards play was suspended for the day.
They will return at 1000GMT on Thursday.
Nadal had looked imperious on his way to a 12th quarter-final at Roland Garros, but the diminutive Schwartzman played with aggressive intent to rock the claycourt king.
Breaks were swapped twice in the first set before 25-year-old Schwartzman broke the Nadal serve for a third time to lead 5-4. Schwartzman saw two set points come and go but at the third time of asking, after a delay while a spectator was helped out after feeling ill, the Argentine ripped a forehand winner.
When Schwartzman broke in the third game of the second set, the alarm bells were ringing in the Nadal camp and although he quickly levelled he was immediately broken again.
Schwartzman had a point to lead 4-2 but a forehand error allowed Nadal off the hook.
That proved costly as Nadal broke and then repeated the trick to move into a 5-3, 30-15 lead.
There will be much to ponder though for Nadal and coach Carlos Moya as Schwartzman still looked capable of registering a first win against Nadal at the sixth attempt.
The winner will face either Juan Martin del Potro or Marin Cilic, who were locked at 5-5 in a first-set tiebreak.
Top-seeded Simona Halep and No 3 Garbine Muguruza meet on Thursday in the semi-finals, and their contrasting styles will match up with plenty at stake. The winner earns a berth in the final at Roland Garros — plus the No 1 ranking that currently belongs to Halep.
Muguruza leads Halep 3-1 head-to-head, but this is their first Grand Slam matchup.
Here's another key category in which Muguruza has the upper hand: 2-0 in Major championships. Muguruza won the French Open in 2016, then Wimbledon last year.
Halep, meanwhile, has participated in a trio of major finals, losing each. That includes the French Open in 2014 and 2017, and the Australian Open in January.
In addition to Halep vs. Muguruza, the other women's semi-final is the first at the French Open featuring two Americans in 16 years: No 10 Sloane Stephens against No 13 Madison Keys in a rematch of last year's US Open final.
Stephens won that one, as well as the only other match the longtime friends, Fed Cup and Olympic teammates have played against each other.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 21:31 PM
Highlights
21:31 (IST)
Sloane Stephens win the first set 6-4 in 37 minutes.
After saving two break points early, Sloane was in control throughout the opening set. The one break in the 3rd game was enough for her to take a 1-0 lead in this semi-final.
20:47 (IST)
Stephens consolidates quickly for a 3-1 lead.
Seven winners from Keys as compared to Stephens' three in the opening four games. But Madison has also hit eight unforced errors while Sloane only has three.
20:42 (IST)
Stephens gets the first break of the match!
Keys had 40-0 on her serve but Sloane puts pressure on her serve and it pays off. Keys got caught on a few short balls at the net and the indecision costs her. Stephens earns her 1st break point and pounds down a great forehand winner to break.
20:41 (IST)
Two easy holds from Keys and Stephens to start the match!
In the US Open final, Keys was unable to perform at her best as nerves got the better of her. Will be interesting to see how she holds up mentally today.
20:27 (IST)
The second women's semi-final is about to start in a few minutes!
It's an all-American clash between 10th seed Sloane Stephens and 13th seed Madison Keys.
Stephens leads the head-to-head 2-0, which includes the win in the US Open final. This is the first French Open semi-final for both Stephens and Keys.
20:21 (IST)
Halep now awaits the winner of Sloane Stephens-Madison Keys.
20:14 (IST)
Simona Halep is through to the French Open final!
Halep defeats 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza 6-1, 6-4 to successfully defend the No. 1 position and reach her *third* Roland Garros final.
20:10 (IST)
Massive hold from Halep!
After battling for over 12 minutes and seven deuces, Halep saves three break points and eventually holds for 5-4.
Muguruza had so many chances but couldn't win two points together when she needed it the most.
The Spaniard will now serve to stay alive in this semi-final.
20:07 (IST)
Halep breaks back and makes it 4-4!
A forehand winner into the corner from Halep and she earns double-break point at 15-40. It's a tight game off the ground for Muguruza, who misses just wide on break point with a backhand.
The last few games have seen some high-quality tennis. And it's all square in the second set.
19:43 (IST)
Crucial hold for Halep as she reduces the gap to 2-3, trailing by one break.
Much better from Muguruza now - sticking in this rallies more, serving notably better. We have a battle on our hands.
19:38 (IST)
Don't count Muguruza out yet!
The Spaniard has made some adjustments and she breaks early in the second set with a beautiful lob.
A long service game follows but she consolidates for a 3-1 lead.
19:35 (IST)
Aggressive performance from Halep so far! Can Muguruza fight back?
19:34 (IST)
Simona Halep plays a brilliant first set to win it 6-1 just 37 minutes.
The top seed is one set away from making her third French Open final!
18:56 (IST)
Halep consolidates and then breaks again for a 3-0 lead.
This is the best start that the top seed could have asked for. Most of the rallies determined by Muguruza, as you'd expect, and she's making way too many errors at the moment.
Halep staying solid and making as many returns as possible, which is working extremely well for her so far.
18:44 (IST)
Muguruza serves first to start the match!
Ready? Play. Not the best of starts from Muguruza, and Halep has an 0-30 inroads in this first service game. Muguruza gets it back to 30-all.
On break point, Muguruza double faults to hand the first game to Halep.
18:34 (IST)
Now it's time for the women's semi-finals!
First up, top seed Simona Halep against 2016 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza.
Muguruza leads the head-to-head 3-1.
Along with a spot in the final, the No. 1 ranking is also on the line.
18:30 (IST)
Del Potro was very emotional after his win.
"I made three surgeries, I was so close to quit this sport and now I don't have any words to describe this moment, it's so good to me, for my team..."
18:28 (IST)
After a gap of nine years, Del Potro returns to the Roland Garros semi-finals!
Del Potro outlasts 3rd seed Marin Cilic 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3, 7-5. Meets Nadal tomorrow.
17:47 (IST)
We now shift all our focus to the quarter-final between Cilic and Del Potro.
The Argentine leads by 2-1 and it's on serve in the fourth set.
The first women's semi-final will start in just about an hour.
So stay tuned as we continue to bring you updates and scores from Roland Garros.
17:37 (IST)
Most semi-finals at each slam:
Australian Open : 14 ( Federer)
Roland Garros : 11 ( Nadal)
Wimbledon : 12 (Federer)
Us Open : 14 (Connors)
17:36 (IST)
A look at what's happened at Roland Garros on Day 12 so far:
Rafael Nadal is into the French Open semi-finals for the 11th time.
The top-ranked Spaniard completed a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Diego Schwartzman of Argentina over two days after their quarter-final was halted by rain on Wednesday night.
Nadal was serving at 5-3, 30-15 after having dropped the first set when play was stopped.
He came back on court in full swing and made Schwartzman run a lot with a combination of deep groundstrokes and subtle drop shots. He was also able to raise his level when in danger, saving three break points in the eight game of the third set with great shot-making, and four more in the final set.
Nadal is only the third male player in the Open Era to reach 11 semi-finals at a single Grand Slam, alongside Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors.
17:33 (IST)
Can anyone stop Nadal from clinching La Undecima?
17:33 (IST)
Juan Martin del Potro fires an ace to seal the third set, 6-3.
Del Potro takes a two sets to one lead over Cilic. The Argentine is just a set away from a semi-final clash with Nadal.
17:29 (IST)
Rafael Nadal continues his quest for an 11th French Open title!
Nadal books his spot in the semi-finals with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Diego Schwartzman.
17:01 (IST)
Marin Cilic takes the second set 7-5 and the match is level after 2 hours 20 minutes.
Going by the way these two are playing, looks like we are in for a long ride. Settle in, folks!
16:56 (IST)
Nadal cruising at the moment! Leads 4-1 in the 3rd set.
16:33 (IST)
Nadal is one set away from the semi-final.
16:32 (IST)
Rafael Nadal wins the third set 6-2 and takes a 2-1 lead in the match.
Diego Schwartzman is fighting for his life but he is still coming short against a fully dialled-in Nadal.
Nadal's forehand was all over the place yesterday, today it's been the most dominant shot on the court.
16:18 (IST)
Nadal takes the second set 6-3, Del Potro wins the tie-break 7-5.
Resuming at at 5-3, 30-15, the top seed wins the first two points to seal the second set and level the match.
Del Potro also wins the first two points played today in his quarter-final against Cilic and clinches the tie-break, 7-5.
15:45 (IST)
The players are out on court and are warming up!
Buckle up for four exciting matches at the French Open.
14:12 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 12 of the French Open!
What a packed day of tennis we have ahead of us! Rafael Nadal will resume his quarter-final match against Argentine Diego Schwartzman, as will Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro.
Later on, we have the women's semi-finals featuring top seed Simona Halep vs No 3 Garbine Muguruza and the all-American clash between 10th seed Sloane Stephens and 13th seed Madison Keys.
Stay tuned as we bring you live scores and updates from Roland Garros!