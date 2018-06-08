World number one Rafael Nadal will play Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in his 11th French Open semi-final appearance on Friday.

It will be the second time Nadal and Del Potro meet at Roland Garros. The previous match up saw the Spaniard beat Del Potro in straight sets in the opening round in 2007.

Del Potro has looked one of the biggest threats to Nadal’s domination this year, with his pulverising forehand dismantling everyone in his path on the Parisian clay.

Nadal is closing in on his record-extending 11th title at the claycourt Grand Slam tournament and what would be his 17th Major trophy in all.

Seventh seed Dominic Thiem will appear in his third straight semi-final in Paris against Italian Marco Cecchinato, who will hope to continue his dream run having beaten former champion Novak Djokovic in the last round.

Cecchinato, who never won a grand slam match prior to this tournament, will face Thiem for the first time in his career.

At World No 72, the Italian is the lowest-ranked French Open semi-finalist since 1999.

In 2016, Cecchinato was accused of match-fixing but an 18-month suspension was thrown out on a technicality.

Order of play on Court Philippe Chatrier (prefix numbers denote seeding):

Marco Cecchinato (Italy) vs 7-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

1-Rafael Nadal (Spain) vs 5-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina)

Click here to read our preview of the men's semi-finals