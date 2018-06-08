World number one Rafael Nadal will play Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in his 11th French Open semi-final appearance on Friday.
It will be the second time Nadal and Del Potro meet at Roland Garros. The previous match up saw the Spaniard beat Del Potro in straight sets in the opening round in 2007.
Del Potro has looked one of the biggest threats to Nadal’s domination this year, with his pulverising forehand dismantling everyone in his path on the Parisian clay.
Nadal is closing in on his record-extending 11th title at the claycourt Grand Slam tournament and what would be his 17th Major trophy in all.
Seventh seed Dominic Thiem will appear in his third straight semi-final in Paris against Italian Marco Cecchinato, who will hope to continue his dream run having beaten former champion Novak Djokovic in the last round.
Cecchinato, who never won a grand slam match prior to this tournament, will face Thiem for the first time in his career.
At World No 72, the Italian is the lowest-ranked French Open semi-finalist since 1999.
In 2016, Cecchinato was accused of match-fixing but an 18-month suspension was thrown out on a technicality.
Order of play on Court Philippe Chatrier (prefix numbers denote seeding):
Marco Cecchinato (Italy) vs 7-Dominic Thiem (Austria)
1-Rafael Nadal (Spain) vs 5-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina)
19:42 (IST)
Del Potro holds at love! 1-1.
While I was talking about his backhand, Del Potro shows why his forehand is one of the best shots in the sport.
Clean hitting, huge forehands and big serves to hold his first game.
19:40 (IST)
Bit of a nervy start from Nadal?
He drops the first two points due to unforced errors but then wins four consecutive points to hold from 0-30 in the first game of the match. 1-0.
It will be interesting to see how Del Potro's backhand holds up in this match. Nadal will look to attack it at every opportunity.
19:34 (IST)
Ready? Play!
Nadal to serve first to get the semi-final match underway.
19:32 (IST)
Both Nadal and Del Potro are out on court and are warming up!
We are minutes away from the start of this match.
19:27 (IST)
19:26 (IST)
Time for the second semi-final!
19:25 (IST)
19:12 (IST)
Take a look at the final numbers from Thiem's win!
19:10 (IST)
Stat time!
Aged 24 years and 280 days, Dominic Thiem becomes the youngest Roland Garros finalist since Rafael Nadal (24 years, 3 days) won the title in Paris in 2010.
19:01 (IST)
Thiem will be hoping to emulate Muster on Sunday.
19:00 (IST)
Dominic Thiem is though to his first Grand Slam final!
Thiem defeats Marco Cecchinato 7-5, 7-6(10), 6-1 and now awaits the winner of Nadal-Del Potro.
18:57 (IST)
Thiem holds to win the match!
Not so fast, says Cecchinato as he brings up two break points on Thiem's serve. But the Austrian saves both.
A good serve out wide from Thiem brings up match point.
And Thiem wins the match by putting away the ball at the net.
18:52 (IST)
Just 15 minutes into the third set and Thiem has raced away to a 5-0 lead.
He will now serve for a place in the French Open final.
18:43 (IST)
Thiem breaks again for 4-0!
Too many unforced errors from Cecchinato. Losing the tie-break has had the opposite effect on the Italian and he has completely lost his focus.
He gets broken to love and now Thiem has a 4-0 lead. He is running away with the third set and can almost see the finish line.
18:42 (IST)
Exquisite from Thiem!
18:40 (IST)
Thiem takes control of the third set by breaking early and then consolidates for 3-0.
Winning that tight tie-break seems to have given the 7th seed a fresh wave of confidence.
Can Cecchinato fight back to extend this match?
18:35 (IST)
Thiem's first serve percentage has been poor but he won the points that mattered the most.
18:33 (IST)
Gutsy play from Thiem despite forgoing three set points early in the tie-break at 6-3.
18:31 (IST)
After battling for an hour and 54 minutes, Dominic Thiem has a two-sets-to-love lead over Marco Cecchinato. 7-5, 7-6(10).
The Austrian is just one set away from reaching his maiden Grand Slam final.
18:29 (IST)
What an epic tie-break from both players!
Thiem saves four set points and then converts on his fifth to win it 12-10.
18:10 (IST)
Love-hold for Thiem as Cecchinato makes some very basic errors on his return. 6-6.
And we are going into a tie-break to decide this second set!
18:07 (IST)
Cecchinato's first serve percentage by set
1st set: 80%
2d set: 80%
This is the reason why this match has been such a close affair!
18:06 (IST)
Love-hold for Cecchinato! He leads 6-5 and this set will at least see a tie-break.
The Italian's kick serve in the ad court has been tremendously effective in this tournament.
Thiem once again serving to keep this second set alive.
18:04 (IST)
Thiem relieved to hold without much fuss for 5-5.
Cecchinato hit a beautiful slice in this game for the only point that he won. But now the pressure is back on the Italian.
18:02 (IST)
Credit to Thiem for finally realising he needs to change his return strategy.
18:00 (IST)
Cecchinato digs up a massive hold for 5-4.
Thiem has deuce on Cecchinato's serve. Big chance here!
Cecchinato fires a well-placed serve that clips the line and makes it awkward for Thiem to return. Advantage to the Italian!
On the next point, Thiem constructs an excellent rally, forces his opponent wide and then comes forward to win the point with a putaway at the net. Deuce again.
An unforced error from Thiem and he yells out in frustration. He senses that this is a huge opportunity and is mad at himself for not making the most of it.
Cecchinato wins the next point to escape with a hold. Thiem will now serve to stay alive in the second set at 4-5.
17:56 (IST)
No breaks of serve in the second set yet. 4-4.
Been a way more straightforward affair and the next 10 minutes could determine the fate of this match.
17:49 (IST)
Thiem's return position on court
17:49 (IST)
A quick love-hold from Thiem makes it 3-3 in the second set.
Cecchinato then drops just one point on his serve to edge ahead 4-3.
17:46 (IST)
*nods in agreement*
17:44 (IST)
Cecchinato saves two break points and then holds with yet another drop shot. 3-2.
Thiem is getting caught far too behind the baseline and has been caught off guard almost every time by the Italian.
17:42 (IST)
It's on serve in the second set at 2-2.
Thiem is serving well, Cecchinato is pulling off some ridiculous drop shots and the beautiful one-handed backhands continue to flow.
17:32 (IST)
Take a look at the numbers from the opening set. Very little to separate the two players.
17:31 (IST)
In a tight first set, Dominic Thiem prevails 7-5 after 46 minutes.
Two splendid games from the 7th seed at the end of the opener helped him win it.
17:22 (IST)
Thiem takes the first set, 7-5.
Thiem starts off his service game with an ace down the tee. 15-0.
A forehand into the net makes it 15-15. But he comes up with a solid serve out wide that Cecchinato can't return in court to make it 30-15.
Thiem serves and volleys on the next point and wins it with a gorgeous touch at the net. Two set points, 40-15.
Another BIG serve down the tee and he holds to win the first set 7-5.
17:20 (IST)
Thiem breaks for 6-5 and will now serve for the opening set.
Absolutely brilliant game from Dominic to take the lead again. Started off with a return volley that just fell over the net, a couple of big groundstokes and a forehand winner help him break.
17:18 (IST)
After dropping three straight games, Thiem finally stops the bleeding with a good hold. 5-5.
His second serve is holding up well and even though he makes an absolutely unnecessary error at the net at 40-0, he holds on the next point.
The next couple of games will be very crucial for this match.
17:12 (IST)
Cecchinato breaks back and the consolidates at love to lead 5-4.
What a quick turnaround from the Italian. Thiem's timing on his groundstrokes seems to have deserted him and Cecchinato has taken full advantage.
16:57 (IST)
A couple of quick holds from both players and it's 4-2 in the first set.
After that early break, Cecchinato has steadied himself and is serving well. He has hit a few exquisite volleys to take his opponent by surprise.
16:56 (IST)
Cecchinato is the first Italian man in 40 years to reach a Grand Slam semi-final after stunning 12-time major winner Djokovic in last-eight while Thiem is into his third semi-final at Roland Garros.
16:53 (IST)
Seventh seed Dominic Thiem faces World No 72 Marco Cecchinato, followed by the clash between 10-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal and fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro.
16:50 (IST)
Who do you think will win?
16:50 (IST)
Thiem breaks in the very first game!
Great start fro the 7th-seeded Austrian as he makes some fantastic returns to break for 1-0.
16:44 (IST)
First up, it's Dominic Thiem vs Marco Cecchinato on Court Philippe Chatrier.
This is the first meeting between the two players. Both are aiming to make their first Grand Slam final.
16:20 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of French Open!
It's Day 13 of the claycourt Grand Slam which features the two men's semi-finals.
Seventh seed Dominic Thiem faces World No 72 Marco Cecchinato while 10-time champion Rafael Nadal takes on fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro.
Stay tuned as we bring you live scores and regular updates from the courts of Roland Garros.