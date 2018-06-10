Thiem saves two break points and holds after a very long, tense service game. 3-3.

Drama on Court Phillipe-Chatrier! At 40-30, Thiem doesn't play a Nadal return because he thinks it was out. Late "out" call from the linesman after Theim let it go.

The chair umpire comes down to check the mark and says it was in! He gives the point to Nadal, as Thiem didn't attempt a play on it.

Thiem understandably pissed and tries to argue as boos ring out in the stadium. Deuce.

Two points later, Thiem saves a break point after a long rally with another punishing forehand. But Nadal gets one more break point after Thiem overcooks his return.

At deuce, the 7th seed plays a wonderful rally and takes the point with beautiful hands to pick up a low-lunge volley. Brilliant tennis.

After a long 13-minute service game, Thiem escapes with a hold.