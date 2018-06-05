Dominic Thiem takes on second seed Alexander Zverev in the French Open quarter-finals on Tuesday, a clash between two top contenders capable of denying world number one Rafael Nadal a record-extending 11th Roland Garros title.
Seventh seed Thiem, who has won eight claycourt titles in his career including two this year, warmed up for the tournament by winning the Lyon Open and has a 4-2 head to head advantage over the 21-year-old Zverev.
However, Zverev won their last meeting in last month’s Madrid Open final and will be high on confidence going into the match on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Former World No 1 Novak Djokovic, looking to get back to winning ways after elbow surgery, headlines the action on Court Suzanne Lenglen as the 12-times Grand Slam champion takes on Italy's Marco Cecchinato.
US Open champion Sloane Stephens faces Daria Kasatkina, who has dropped only one set in getting to the last eight, and Stephens’s fellow American Madison Keys meets Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.
Order of play on the main showcourts (prefix numbers denote seeding):
Court Philippe Chatrier
7-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
10-Sloane Stephens (US) vs 14-Daria Kasatkina (Russia)
Court Suzanne Lenglen
Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) v 13-Madison Keys (US)
Marco Cecchinato (Italy) vs 20-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
Ready? Play!
2nd seed Zverev is serving first on Court Philippe Chatrier against 7th seed Dominic Thiem.
Head-to-head: Thiem leads 4-2
On Suzanne-Lenglen Court, US Open finalist Madison Keys squares off against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, who is ranked 82nd.
Head-to-head: First meeting
22:28 (IST)
Cecchinato now serving to take this fourth set to a tie-break.
He starts off with a solid first serve that Djokovic can't put back in play. 15-0.
At 30-15, Cecchinato produces a huge serve out wide and then follows it up with a backhand winner down the line. 40-15.
The Italian holds after Djokovic sends his return into the net on the next point. 6-6.
We are going to a tie-break!
22:24 (IST)
Huge sigh of relief for Djokovic as he holds for 6-5.
A forehand hit long and it's 30-30 on Djokovic's serve. The Serbian looks nervous right now.
BREAK POINT for Cecchinato after Djokovic sprays another forehand out wide.
The Italian nets his backhand after a long rally and it's DEUCE. Djokovic found the baseline on a couple of returns in that point and his depth made all the difference.
Djokovic again goes for the lines with his angled forehands and gets the advantage! He holds for 6-5.
22:20 (IST)
What a turnaround! From 2-5 down, Cecchinato has levelled the fourth set at 5-5.
Some nice swing volleys, a couple of big serves and his forehand clicking again have put the pressure right back on Djokovic after breaking him and then consolidating.
22:15 (IST)
Cecchinato breaks to bring the fourth set back on serve!
A huge forehand down the line on break point and Cecchinato is suddenly alive. He'll now serve at 4-5.
22:11 (IST)
Cecchinato holds for 3-5 and now Djokovic will serve to level this match at two-sets all.
The Italian is swinging a lot more freely now and it will be interesting to see if he can keep it up in the fifth and deciding set.
21:49 (IST)
Djokovic races ahead 3-0 in the fourth set as Cecchinato commits way too many errors.
Novak is hitting way cleaner and with a lot of depth. He has also got a read on his opponent's drop shots and is chasing them with ease.
21:47 (IST)
It's all going Djokovic's way now!
Cecchinato gets a second warning for unsportsmanlike conduct by the chair umpire and is given a point penalty.
Djokovic then holds comfortably and immediately breaks for a 2-0 lead. You can feel the match slipping away from the Italian's fingers.
Cecchanito needs to refocus quickly and try and stay in touch with the Serbian.
21:45 (IST)
Novak Djokovic has roared back to take the third set 6-1!
Huge swing in momentum as the Serb breaks Cecchanito's serve all four times to stay alive in this match.
21:20 (IST)
Rematch of last year's US Open final!
21:13 (IST)
Sloane Stephens is through to the French Open semi-finals for the first time in her career!
The American completely dominates Daria Kastakina to win 6-3, 6-1.
21:06 (IST)
Marco Cecchinato wins the tie-break 7-4 to take a 2-0 lead over Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final.
The Italian is up 6-3, 7-6(4) and is one set away from a magical run into the semi-finals.
20:58 (IST)
Tie-break time in the second set!
Marco Cecchinato saves THREE SET POINTS to force a tie-break in the second set.
Gutsy play from the Italian on the big point as he wasn't afraid to go for his shots and is ultimately rewarded.
20:35 (IST)
Multiple deuces and it's a long service game for Kasatkina.
Kasatkina is doing a great job of attacking the Sloane backhand and it seems to be working. But Sloane is also being the more patient player in long rallies and waiting for her opponent to make an error.
A wild double fault from the Russian followed by an overcooked forehand hands Stephens a break point.
Kasatkina once again saves the break point after a long, gruelling rally that had everything from moonballs to stinging forehands.
Stephens finally wears Kastakina down with an injection of pace and she breaks for 5-3.
20:22 (IST)
In the women's quarter-final, Kasatkina has broken back to bring the first set back on serve at 3-4.
Very intriguing match brewing on Court Philippe Chatrier. Sloane Stephens is defending well while her Russian opponent is mixing her shots to try and gain a foothold in this match.
20:20 (IST)
Marco Cecchinato wins the first set 6-3 over Novak Djokovic.
The Serbian seems to be struggling with a neck injury and had called the trainer twice for treatment.
19:53 (IST)
Two quarter-finals down, two more left for the day!
Novak Djokovic is bidding to reach his 32nd Grand Slam semi-final and faces World No 72 Marco Cecchinato.
Head-to-head: First meeting
US Open champion Sloane Stephens is up against rising star Daria Kasatkina as they both aim to make their first Roland Garros semi-final.
Head-to-head: First meeting
19:50 (IST)
The second quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Marco Cecchinato is underway on Suzanne-Lenglen.
The Italian, who is playing in his first Grand Slam quarter-final, has the early break and leads 4-2 in the first set.
19:40 (IST)
Thiem in the on-court interview after his win:
"When I was young or a junior I never expected this but I think when I reach it for the third time it's time for more and I will give everything to make one more step this year."
19:39 (IST)
Dominic Thiem is through to the semi-finals with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 win over Alexander Zverev.
Thiem is into the last-four at the French Open for the third straight year.
19:37 (IST)
Zverev serving to stay in the match at 1-5.
Zverev saves a MATCH POINT with a backhand winner down the line! But he overhits his forehand on the next point, and it's MATCH POINT #2 for Thiem.
Some great hands at the net from Zverev and he makes it deuce once again.
But on the third MATCH POINT, Thiem hits a return into the open court and wins the match!
19:31 (IST)
Thiem saves a break point on his serve and surges ahead to 5-1.
He is one game away from reaching the semi-final for the 3rd straight year in Paris.
19:28 (IST)
Zverev is barely moving to the ball and isn't putting up a fight at all.
After dropping the first two sets, he trails 1-4 in the third set.
Sensible match from Thiem to make his opponent move all over the court using a combination of groundstrokes and volleys.
19:20 (IST)
Madison Keys is through to her first Roland Garros semi-final!
The American defeats Yulia Putintseva 7-6(5), 6-4 in an hour and 24 minutes.
18:58 (IST)
Zverev belts out some big serves and holds for 5-2.
He looked like he was considering retiring from this match but then decided to continue. But he is playing far from his best and the injury is clearly hampering his play.
18:56 (IST)
Keys breaks for 4-3 and is just two games away from her maiden Roland Garros semi-final.
The American has been excellent on her return in this match. Can she now hold to make her advantage count?
18:54 (IST)
Meanwhile, in the women's quarter-final it's on serve at 3-3.
18:50 (IST)
Zverev broken again and he calls for the trainer at the change of ends.
Things not looking good for the second seed as he gets his left leg wrapped in a lot of tape. If Zverev isn't a 100% physically, this match could be over quite soon.
18:46 (IST)
Thiem saves a break point and holds for 3-1.
Zverev creates his first break point of the match but Thiem saves it after a crazy, entertaining rally. Zverev slides in to reach a drop shot, and just about manages to avoid hitting the net, before Thiem passes him at the net for deuce.
18:39 (IST)
Uh oh! Zverev just clutched the back of his leg and seems to be in some discomfort.
He also trails by a break in the second set.
18:37 (IST)
Putintseva's on-court celebrations and antics could be a lot to handle for her opponents. This would be an interesting way to prepare for the match.
18:34 (IST)
Time for the numbers from Keys' first set over Putintseva. Madison needed four set points to get the job done.
18:31 (IST)
Madison Keys wins the tie-break to win the opening set over Yulia Putintseva 7-6(5) in 50 minutes.
Keys hits a big backhand winner down the line to win the first-set tie-break. Sensational hitting from the American and she is now a set away from the semi-finals of French Open 2018.
18:29 (IST)
Take a look at the stats from the opener. There was only one break point opportunity in the first set and Thiem made the most of it.
18:26 (IST)
Dominic Thiem takes the opening set 6-4 in 39 minutes.
After a couple of poor volleys, Thiem regroups and then seals the set with an ace.
18:24 (IST)
Brave hitting from Putintseva as she saves two set points to force a tie-break. 6-6.
Putintseva's drop shots come to her rescue again.
18:21 (IST)
Zverev holds and now Thiem will come out to serve for the first set at 5-4.
Zverev not firing on all cylinders yet and it looks like the previous matches may finally be catching up with the second seed. Long way to still go in this match, though.
18:17 (IST)
In the women's quarter-final, Keys breaks back for 5-5.
Two great returns from Keys makes it 0-30 and then she reads Putintseva's drop shot and was there in time to create a break point. The American converts after a patient rally which she ended with a forehand winner.
It's back on serve in this opening set.
18:13 (IST)
Thiem breaks for 4-3.
Zverev's forehand clips the net and falls wide to hand Thiem two break points. 15-40.
Thiem fires a cross-court backhand that just clips the line and he has the first break of this men's singles quarter-final.
Very smart play from the Austrian who is coming out on top in this war of attrition.
18:09 (IST)
Some great shots exchanged between Theim and Zverev and it's 3-3 in the opening set after 25 minutes.
Meanwhile, Putintseva is serving for the first set at 5-4.
18:02 (IST)
Putintseva gets the first break in the quarter-finals!
Yulia takes a 4-3 lead over Madison Keys. The Kazakh set up break point with a beautiful drop shot and then converts when Keys nets a backhand.
Very confident start from the unseeded player.
17:58 (IST)
First entertaining point of the match and the crowd seems to have woken up.
Very wet, muggy conditions in Paris after a morning of rainfall.
17:55 (IST)
Two easy holds to start off the Zverev-Thiem match. 1-1.
We will keep an eye on Keys vs Putintseva as well and check in on it from time to time as well.
Zverev has played three straight five-set matches to reach the quarter-finals and you have to wonder how much he has left in the tank. But so far this week, he has looked in great shape!
17:49 (IST)
This is Zverev's first quarter-final at a Grand Slam while Thiem has made the semi-finals in Paris for the last two years.
Even though the German trails Thiem in their head-to-head, he won their most recent meeting on clay in the Madrid final this year.
Thiem is the only player to have defeated Rafael Nadal on clay before Roland Garros this year in the Madrid quarter-finals, ending the 10-time French Open champion's 21-match winning streak on clay.
17:47 (IST)
Ready? Play!
2nd seed Zverev is serving first on Court Philippe Chatrier against 7th seed Dominic Thiem.
Head-to-head: Thiem leads 4-2
On Suzanne-Lenglen Court, US Open finalist Madison Keys squares off against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, who is ranked 82nd.
Head-to-head: First meeting
17:31 (IST)
Watch Nikhila Makker and Dilip Unnikrishnan catch up with all the action at the French Open so far as well as preview the quarter-final matches.
Who do you think will emerge as the champions?
17:12 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of day 10 of the 2018 French Open!
We have four blockbuster quarter-final matches featuring the likes of men's second seed Alexander Zverev, two-time champion Novak Djokovic and the American pair of Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys.
Stay tuned for more updates.