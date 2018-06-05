Cecchinato now serving to take this fourth set to a tie-break.

He starts off with a solid first serve that Djokovic can't put back in play. 15-0.

At 30-15, Cecchinato produces a huge serve out wide and then follows it up with a backhand winner down the line. 40-15.

The Italian holds after Djokovic sends his return into the net on the next point. 6-6.

We are going to a tie-break!